NHL EDGE stats comparison: Makar vs. Quinn Hughes

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we compare the underlying metrics of defensemen Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild ahead of their matchup Sunday, the first since Hughes was traded.

---

The Quinn Hughes trade to the Minnesota Wild brings even more intrigue to his matchups against Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, with both players ranking atop the defenseman leaders in key categories and now playing in the same division.

In terms of career points per game, Makar (1.09) and Hughes (0.94) rank first and second among active defensemen, and the top three teams in the NHL standings are from the Central Division: the Avalanche (55 points in first 33 games), Dallas Stars (51 points in 35 games) and Wild (47 points in 35 games).

The Wild host the Avalanche on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, ALT) in the first matchup between Makar and Hughes since the latter was traded to Minnesota from the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 12.

Makar is a two-time Norris Trophy winner voted the NHL’s top defenseman (2022, 2025) and also won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year (2020), Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs (2022). Hughes, meanwhile, won the Norris Trophy with the Canucks in 2024 and finished second behind Makar in the 2020 Calder Trophy race.

Makar has the most assists (30), points (40 in 33 games) and even-strength points (29) among defensemen this season. Hughes, who has two points (one goal, one assist) in three games since the trade, leads defensemen in power-play points (13) and the entire NHL in average ice time (27:39 per game) this season.