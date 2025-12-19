NHL On Tap: Calder candidates collide when Buium, Canucks, face Schaefer, Islanders

Hurricanes face Panthers in East Final rematch; MacKinnon can push point streak to 7 games

Buium_Schaefer

© Getty Images

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Friday, with one nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Rookie showcase

Zeev Buium and Matthew Schaefer, two of the top rookie defensemen in the League and candidates for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year, go head to head when the Vancouver Canucks (13-17-3) face the New York Islanders (19-12-3) at UBS Arena (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SN). Buium, 20, will be playing his third game for Vancouver since he was acquired from the Minnesota Wild in the blockbuster trade for defenseman Quinn Hughes on Dec. 12. He had a goal and assist in his first two games with the Canucks and has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 33 games this season. Schaefer the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has been outstanding in his first season with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 34 games, while averaging 23:48 of ice time. The 18-year-old has worked his way into the conversation for a spot with Team Canada for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Reach for the top

Nathan MacKinnon has company at the top of scoring race for the first time since Nov. 8, but he can break his tie with Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid when the Colorado Avalanche (24-2-7) host the Winnipeg Jets (15-16-2) at Ball Arena (9 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, TSN3, TVAS). The Avalanche forward has 58 points (28 goals, 30 assists) in 33 games and can stay on target to becoming the fourth player in NHL history with a point in all but two home games in a calendar year, joining Wayne Gretzky (1982, 1986, 1989), Mario Lemieux (1992) and Paul Kariya (1997). MacKinnon has 12 points (six goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak, and has been held without a point just five times this season. Colorado is first in the Central Division, four points ahead of the Dallas Stars (23-7-5), and can extend its winning streak to four games.

Conference final rematch

Something has to give in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Final when the Florida Panthers (18-13-2) host the Carolina Hurricanes (22-9-2) at Amerant Bank Arena (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, TVAS). Carolina is on a five-game winning streak. Florida, the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champion, has won three straight, six of its past seven (6-1-0), and is looking to get into a playoff position; the Panthers are one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the Panthers with 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists) in 32 games. Carolina is first in the Metropolitan Division, four points ahead of the Washington Capitals. Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 33 games.

Road warriors

The Dallas Stars (23-7-5) are thriving away from home and can pull even with the New York Rangers for the most road wins this season when they travel to face the Anaheim Ducks (20-12-2) at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, Victory+, KCOP-13, SN) in the second game of a back to back. The Stars improved their road record to 12-2-4 with a 5-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Dallas is trying to chase down the Colorado Avalanche for first in the Central Division, moving four points behind them with the victory in San Jose. Anaheim is tied for first in the Pacific Division with the Vegas Golden Knights, two point ahead of the third-place Edmonton Oilers.

Schmaltz taking charge

Nick Schmaltz is looking to continue to lead the Utah Mammoth in the absence of forward Logan Cooley, who is expected to be out at least eight weeks because of a lower-body injury sustained during a 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 5. Schmaltz has a Utah-best 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 36 games and can add to his total when the Mammoth (17-16-3) host the New Jersey Devils (19-14-1) at Delta Center (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN2). Schmaltz has six points (one goal, five assists) in seven games since Cooley was injured.

NHL, NHLshop.com holiday gift guide

The schedule

Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, TVAS)

Vancouver Canucks at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SN)

Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, TSN3, TVAS)

New Jersey Devils at Utah Mammoth (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN2)

Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, Victory+, KCOP-13, SN)

