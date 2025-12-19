NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for Slovakia led by Hossa, Chára

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will feature something the world hasn’t seen in 12 years – NHL players.

For the first time since 2014 in Sochi, the best hockey players in the world will be back on the biggest of international stage, with 12 countries vying for the gold medal.

NHL players first went to the Winter Olympics in 1998 (Nagano), and went back in 2002 (Salt Lake City, 2006 Turin (2006), 2010 (Vancouver) and 2014.

All of those Olympics featured incredible players, but what if the countries had to pare down all the NHL players from those five Olympics into one team?

That’s what NHL.com has done, putting together all-time Olympic rosters of NHL players for select countries.

Today, NHL.com senior independent correspondents Michael Langr and Katarína Vilček present their all-time roster for Team Slovakia: