Fantasy spin on free agent signings with EDGE stats

NHL.com has fantasy hockey reaction to the biggest free agent signings for the 2025-26 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

---

Marner to Maple Leafs

Forward Mitch Marner has been traded to the Vegas Golden Knights and signed an eight-year contract, boosting their offense and special teams to re-establish them as one of the top Stanley Cup contenders.

The 28-year-old, who signed an eight-year contract with Vegas after being acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs, set career highs in points (102; fifth in NHL) and assists (75; third) last season. Since 2018-19, only Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers has more primary assists (366 in 503 games) than Marner (281 in 498 games), who now joins forces with elite center Jack Eichel and gives Vegas one of the best 1-2 punches at right wing along with Mark Stone.

EDGE stats insights: Marner's outlook with Vegas

Projected fantasy draft range: Top 25 overall (7th among right wings)

---

Granlund to Ducks

Forward Mikael Granlund has signed a three-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks, boosting their already strong top-nine forward group, addressing their power-play struggles and improving their Stanley Cup Playoff chances.

Granlund, who had his fifth career 60-point season (combined for 66 in 83 games with San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars), should play in the top six and on one of Anaheim's power-play units. Anaheim, which ranked last in the NHL in power-play percentage (11.8) last season and 30th of 32 teams in goals per game (2.65), has added experienced forwards in Granlund, 33, and Chris Kreider, 34, this offseason as veterans to complement their impressive young core.

Anaheim's 25-or-younger players include forwards Cutter Gauthier, Mason McTavish, Leo Carlsson, defenseman Jackson LaCombe and goalie Lukas Dostal. The Ducks also recently added top prospects in forwards Beckett Sennecke (No. 3 pick in 2024 NHL Draft) and Roger McQueen (No. 10 pick in 2025 NHL Draft). Granlund was relied upon heavily with the rebuilding Sharks last season and was a top 75 overall player in standard leagues (45 points, 15 on power play, in 52 games) prior to being traded to Dallas.

EDGE stats insights: Granlund ranked highly among forwards in the following categories last season: total skating distance (246.40; 93rd percentile), power-play offensive zone time percentage (60.9; 82nd percentile), midrange shots on goal (51; 81st percentile), long-range shots on goal (18; 87th percentile) and long-range goals (three; 98th percentile).

Projected fantasy draft range: Top 120 overall (second among Ducks)

---

Drouin to Islanders

Forward Jonathan Drouin has signed a two-year contract with the New York Islanders, giving him late-round fantasy potential in a top-six role under coach Patrick Roy.

Drouin, who frequently played on a line with elite center Nathan MacKinnon for the Colorado Avalanche when healthy over the past two seasons, now has a chance to play on the Islanders' top line with center Bo Horvat and wing Mathew Barzal and also the first power play. Drouin had an NHL career high in points per game (0.86; 37 in 43 games) last season and combined for 31 power-play points over his two seasons in Colorado.

EDGE stats insights: Drouin ranked highly in offensive zone time percentage (48.1; 98th percentile) and top skating speed (23.07 mph; 87th percentile) last season.

Projected fantasy draft range: Outside top 150 overall (sleeper candidate)