Short Shits Power Rankings: December 19

SS power rankings Dec 19
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.

1. Leon Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl hit a career milestone and his teammates knew the perfect way to celebrate. The Edmonton Oilers created custom T-shirts to wear after Draisaitl scored his 1,000th NHL point on Tuesday. The shirts featured a picture of the Oilers forward from his wedding day with a cigarette in his mouth and Oilers logos as smoke rings with the German flag in the background. “Smoking his way to 1000 NHL points!” was written around the image. The Oilers also made Draisaitl recreate the picture as they stood around him sporting the T-shirts.

Ranking: Lit celebration

2. Jake Sanderson

Jake Sanderson said wrong stick, no problem. The Ottawa Senators defenseman, who shoots lefty, set up a goal with a right-handed stick against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Sanderson broke his stick on a play and then was handed a righty stick by a teammate. He then made a pass down the ice to set up David Perron’s goal to give the Senators a 2-0 lead.

Ranking: Ambidextrous king

3. Jeremy Swayman and a young fan

Jeremy Swayman gave a young Boston Bruins fan the perfect souvenir. The Bruins goalie flipped a young boy a puck who held up a sign that said it was his first NHL game and “Go Sway!” The Bruins fan then held up the puck and wiped away tears in response.

Ranking: Early Christmas present

4. Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars admin knew just the right questions to ask this week. On Tuesday, the team posted a video asking the Stars rage-bait questions from the internet. The questions included, “What sport would you play if you were more athletic?” and “Do you ever wish you were taller?” Forward Mikko Rantanen refused to take the bait saying he’s seen the trend and “will not get rattled.” Forward Matt Duchene laughed and admitted he did wish he were taller before being rage baited by Rantanen who called him the “most unathletic guy on the team.”

Ranking: Mission accomplished

5. Dancing Ottawa Senators fan

A young Ottawa Senators fan had happy feet on Thursday. During the Senators game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, cameras caught the kid putting on a whole dance routine during a stoppage in play. The Senators fan pulled out about six different dance moves as he celebrated the Senators being up 3-0 against the Penguins. All he needed was a disco ball.

Ranking: Dance the night away

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 12