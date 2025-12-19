Short Shits Power Rankings: December 19

The Dallas Stars admin knew just the right questions to ask this week. On Tuesday, the team posted a video asking the Stars rage-bait questions from the internet. The questions included, “What sport would you play if you were more athletic?” and “Do you ever wish you were taller?” Forward Mikko Rantanen refused to take the bait saying he’s seen the trend and “will not get rattled.” Forward Matt Duchene laughed and admitted he did wish he were taller before being rage baited by Rantanen who called him the “most unathletic guy on the team.”

