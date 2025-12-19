Miller scores in OT again, Rangers defeat Blues

Gets 2nd in extra period in 6 days for New York; Binnington makes 29 saves for St. Louis

NYR@STL: Miller's 10th goal of season wins it in overtime for Rangers

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- J.T. Miller scored at 2:21 of overtime to give the New York Rangers a 2-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday.

Miller got a puck in the high slot and beat Jordan Binnington with a wrist shot on New York's first shot of the overtime.

The Rangers captain scored his third overtime goal of the season and second in six days after getting the game-winner in a 5-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Gabe Perreault scored his first NHL goal, and Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for the Rangers (17-15-4), who won for just the second time in seven games (2-3-2).

Jonatan Berggren scored his first goal with the Blues after being claimed off waivers, and Binnington made 29 saves for the Blues (13-15-8), who are 0-6 in overtime this season, and 0-8 including shootouts.

Berggren made it 1-0 at 18:58 of the first period after the Blues forced a turnover in the right corner of the offensive zone, Berggren picked up the loose puck and beat Shesterkin from a sharp angle off the short side cross bar and in.

Perrueault tied it 1-1 at 6:02 of the second period at the end of a power play when Will Cuylle’s shot from the edge of the left circle caromed off Perreault’s skate and in.

