CALGARY -- Mikael Backlund scored twice, and Rasmus Andersson had three assists for the Calgary Flames, who rallied despite Joey Daccord's 42 saves to defeat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.
Backlund scores twice, Flames rally past Kraken despite Daccord’s 42 saves
Coronato breaks tie at 11:19, Andersson has 3 assists in win; Seattle drops 4th straight
“We managed to have a huge comeback in the third, so that felt obviously really nice,” said Andersson, who recorded the 200th assist of his NHL career on Calgary’s first goal. “The boys felt loose and ready to move on from last game (a 6-3 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday). Then I really liked our start, obviously. I felt like we just kept the momentum going. Even when they got their two goals, I really liked our response and I thought we played really well throughout the night.”
Matt Coronato scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, and Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist for the Flames (14-17-4), who had lost two of three after winning three straight. Dustin Wolf made 21 saves.
“We could have hung our heads and just been complacent with playing well and could have just used the hot goaltender excuse, but I think we fought right to the end (and) had great chances,” Kadri said. “Our detail was great tonight and overall, I really liked our effort for the full game.”
Chandler Stephenson and Kaapo Kakko scored for the Kraken (12-14-6), who lost their fourth straight game and have gone 1-9-1 in their previous 11.
“We keep doing these things over and over again, and it’s getting old, and we’ve got to figure this out,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said in regards to costly turnovers and penalties. “When you’re not winning, you have a tendency to play safe, I guess, and that’s not what we can do to get out of this.”
Kadri tied it 2-2 on the power play at 10:04 of the third after he one-timed a pass from Andersson past Daccord.
“That was a big-time goal for us,” Kadri said. “Coming into the game, I think our power play wanted to step up for our team and wanted to make a play. We did a good job drawing some opportunities today and it was important we cashed in. It was a huge goal in the game.”
Coronato scored 1:15 later to give Calgary a 3-2 lead at 11:19. He took a pass from Andersson before lifting a shot from the left circle to the top corner over Daccord’s glove.
Jonathan Huberdeau recorded the secondary assist for his 800th NHL point.
“Great play by ‘Huby,’” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “That’s something and it was coming from the checking side of the game, which, as a coach, I like. He came back and was in the right spot covering for a defenseman and actually was the guy who broke up the play to allow Matt to score, so all around it was a really nice goal.”
Backlund then scored into an empty net at 19:52 for the 4-2 final.
After a scoreless first period in which Calgary outshot Seattle 18-6, Stephenson gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 7:52 of the second period, extending his goal streak to three games.
While cutting towards the net through the left circle, Stephenson took a pass from Eeli Tolvanen on his backhand before tucking a forehand shot just inside the far post by the outstretched left leg of Wolf.
Backlund tied it 1-1 at 10:20 when he drove hard to the net before a shot by Andersson deflected off his skate and past Daccord.
“We weren’t happy being down,” Backlund said. “You can tell the guys were feeling good and playing well and we were believing that we were going to come back and win.”
Kakko’s power-play goal put the Kraken ahead 2-1 at 17:16, redirecting a pass from Ryker Evans.
“In the end, you’ve got to find a way,” Kakko said. “These are the games you’ve just got to win. We were winning and, like I said, you’ve got to find a way.”
NOTES: Andersson recorded his second three-assist game of the season, having also accomplished the feat in a 5-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 23. Mark Giordano is the only Flames defenseman with more three-assist games in a season in the past 30 years (three times in 2018-19). … Stephenson extended his point streak to seven games (four goals, three assists), which is tied for the fourth longest in Kraken history.