Backlund scores twice, Flames rally past Kraken despite Daccord’s 42 saves

Matt Coronato scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, and Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist for the Flames (14-17-4), who had lost two of three after winning three straight. Dustin Wolf made 21 saves.

“We could have hung our heads and just been complacent with playing well and could have just used the hot goaltender excuse, but I think we fought right to the end (and) had great chances,” Kadri said. “Our detail was great tonight and overall, I really liked our effort for the full game.”

Chandler Stephenson and Kaapo Kakko scored for the Kraken (12-14-6), who lost their fourth straight game and have gone 1-9-1 in their previous 11.

“We keep doing these things over and over again, and it’s getting old, and we’ve got to figure this out,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said in regards to costly turnovers and penalties. “When you’re not winning, you have a tendency to play safe, I guess, and that’s not what we can do to get out of this.”

Kadri tied it 2-2 on the power play at 10:04 of the third after he one-timed a pass from Andersson past Daccord.

“That was a big-time goal for us,” Kadri said. “Coming into the game, I think our power play wanted to step up for our team and wanted to make a play. We did a good job drawing some opportunities today and it was important we cashed in. It was a huge goal in the game.”