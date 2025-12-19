McKenna, Stenberg among top 2026 Draft prospects to watch at World Juniors

The 2026 NHL Draft will be held in June at a site to be determined. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch throughout the season. This week, a look at some draft-eligible players looking to make their mark at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will be held at Grand Casino Arena, home to the NHL's Minnesota Wild in Saint Paul, and 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

Gavin McKenna and Keaton Verhoeff of Canada's National Junior Team not only are projected to be among the top picks in the 2026 NHL Draft but could play significant roles for their country during the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"This is a year that you want to bounce back, and it's pretty much do or die, so we're excited," McKenna said. "We're all pretty pumped up and looking forward to it."

After winning the gold medal at the 2023 WJC, Canada has lost in the quarterfinals each of the past two years.

McKenna, a freshman forward at Penn State University, scored one goal in five games at the 2025 WJC, and appears as though he'll be at left wing on the top line alongside center Michael Hage (Montreal Canadiens) and right wing Brady Martin (Nashville Predators) to begin the tournament. Verhoeff, a freshman defenseman at the University of North Dakota, could make his World Juniors debut. Canada's selection camp runs through Monday in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

"Anytime you get a chance to wear the (maple) leaf on your chest, it's something special," Verhoeff said. "Obviously with what's happened the past two years at World Juniors, Hockey Canada has taken lots of steps. They're not happy with the finishes the past two years."

Canada will play in Group B at the 2026 WJC, along with Finland, Czechia, Latvia and Denmark, with preliminary-round games at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The United States will play in Group A, along with Sweden, Slovakia and Germany, with preliminary-round games at Grand Casino Arena.

The United States is going for a third straight WJC championship. No country has won three in a row since Canada's run of five straight from 2005-09.

"With the tournament in Minnesota, it's a pretty special place," Verhoeff said. "Obviously being close to Grand Forks, North Dakota, will be a pretty unique opportunity. Hopefully it's an opportunity to go over to Minnesota and win it on U.S. home turf ... it would be another cool thing to put a little end to their run."

Games will be broadcast on NHL Network in the U.S., and TSN in Canada.