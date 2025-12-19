McKenna, Stenberg among top 2026 Draft prospects to watch at World Juniors

Forwards for Canada, Sweden, should have large roles at tournament

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The 2026 NHL Draft will be held in June at a site to be determined. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch throughout the season. This week, a look at some draft-eligible players looking to make their mark at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will be held at Grand Casino Arena, home to the NHL's Minnesota Wild in Saint Paul, and 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

Gavin McKenna and Keaton Verhoeff of Canada's National Junior Team not only are projected to be among the top picks in the 2026 NHL Draft but could play significant roles for their country during the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"This is a year that you want to bounce back, and it's pretty much do or die, so we're excited," McKenna said. "We're all pretty pumped up and looking forward to it."

After winning the gold medal at the 2023 WJC, Canada has lost in the quarterfinals each of the past two years.

McKenna, a freshman forward at Penn State University, scored one goal in five games at the 2025 WJC, and appears as though he'll be at left wing on the top line alongside center Michael Hage (Montreal Canadiens) and right wing Brady Martin (Nashville Predators) to begin the tournament. Verhoeff, a freshman defenseman at the University of North Dakota, could make his World Juniors debut. Canada's selection camp runs through Monday in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

"Anytime you get a chance to wear the (maple) leaf on your chest, it's something special," Verhoeff said. "Obviously with what's happened the past two years at World Juniors, Hockey Canada has taken lots of steps. They're not happy with the finishes the past two years."

Canada will play in Group B at the 2026 WJC, along with Finland, Czechia, Latvia and Denmark, with preliminary-round games at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The United States will play in Group A, along with Sweden, Slovakia and Germany, with preliminary-round games at Grand Casino Arena.

The United States is going for a third straight WJC championship. No country has won three in a row since Canada's run of five straight from 2005-09.

"With the tournament in Minnesota, it's a pretty special place," Verhoeff said. "Obviously being close to Grand Forks, North Dakota, will be a pretty unique opportunity. Hopefully it's an opportunity to go over to Minnesota and win it on U.S. home turf ... it would be another cool thing to put a little end to their run."

Games will be broadcast on NHL Network in the U.S., and TSN in Canada.

If chosen to represent their country, here are 11 2026 draft-eligible players to watch at the 2026 WJC (listed alphabetically):

Viggo Bjorck, C, Sweden

Bjorck (5-foot-9, 177 pounds) has eight points (four goals, four assists) and is averaging 11:56 of ice time in 24 games in his first season with Djurgarden in the Swedish Hockey League, the top professional men's league in Sweden. He's good in tight quarters, and exhibits the smarts to make the right play at the right time.

He had eight points (four goals, four assists) in seven games to help Sweden win the silver medal at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, and received a B rating from NHL Central Scouting on its preliminary players to watch list.

Carson Carels, D, Canada

Carels (6-1, 202), who received an A rating on Central Scouting's PTW list, is tied for eighth among Western Hockey League defensemen with 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 28 games with Prince George. He's calm under pressure and is smart with the puck and in transition.

Ethan Mackenzie, D, Canada

Mackenzie (6-1, 189) is the only undrafted 19-year-old named to Canada's WJC training camp roster. He has 31 points (10 goals, 21 assists) with a plus-22 rating in 30 games with Edmonton (WHL).

"Ethan has been a real good player in the WHL for the past couple of seasons," Central Scouting senior Western scout John Williams said. "He did suffer an injury last year that may have contributed to him not being drafted. He's not the biggest guy but makes an impact in all areas of the game."

Gavin McKenna, F, Canada

McKenna (5-11, 170) was the third youngest of 28 players invited to Canada's World Juniors training camp. But he's also the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, an A-rated prospect and will be relied upon offensively. He's the fourth-youngest player in college hockey and is tied for fifth among NCAA freshmen with 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 16 games, despite not playing since Nov. 22.

McKenna hammered a one-timer for his first NCAA goal late in the 3rd on the power play

Adam Novotny, F, Czechia

In his first season in North America, the 18-year-old (6-1, 204) leads Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League with 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists), 13 power-play points (seven goals, six assists) 132 shots on goal and six game-winning goals in 29 games. Novotny, who received an A rating on Central Scouting's PTW list, should have a larger role at the 2026 WJC after he scored one goal in seven games at the 2025 tournament.

"What's really impressive about him is his speed and quickness for a guy with his frame," Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "He already has that NHL frame, and his motor and compete level are off the charts."

Juho Piiparinen, D, Finland

One of the most improved defensemen among the International list of players for the 2026 draft, the right-handed shot has three assists and a plus-8 rating while averaging 10:42 of ice time in 26 games for Tappara in Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league. Piiparinen (6-1, 201) is an A-rated skater on Central Scouting's PTW list.

"His skating and mobility are solid, with good balance and top-end speed, though his first-step quickness and transitions are areas for improvement," Director of European Scouting Services Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "He uses his size and strength effectively in board battles and 1-on-1 situations, rarely getting outmuscled despite his youth."

Chase Reid, D, United States

An A-rated skater on Central Scouting’s preliminary players to watch list, Reid (6-2, 188) is in his first full season with Sault Ste. Marie (OHL), after playing 18 games with Bismarck of the North American Hockey League to begin the 2024-25 season, then finishing it with 39 games with Sault Ste. Marie. It remains to be seen if he’ll make the cut and represent his country at World Juniors for the first time, but Reid, who will turn 18 on Dec. 30, has shown great improvement from last season. A right-handed shot who dictates games with a take-charge attitude and offers great hockey sense and composure, he has 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 31 games this season after he had 40 points (seven goals, 33 assists) in 39 games with Sault Ste. Marie last season.

Alberts Smits, D, Latvia

Smits (6-3, 205) is an A-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's PTW list and has been rising the ranks in this draft class since the end of last season. The left-handed shot has 12 points (six goals, six assists) and a plus-2 rating in 29 games with Jukurit in Liiga.

"He has size and uses it effectively in his own end as a shut-down defender," Vuorinen said. "His passes are strong and accurate and his one-timers are powerful and precise from the blue line."

Ivar Stenberg, F, Sweden

Stenberg (5-11, 183) is primed for success. In fact, there's a distinct possibility he goes No. 2 in the 2026 draft as he's been that good for Frolunda (SHL), leading them with 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 25 games. He's a standout because of his high-end offensive skill set. Stenberg, who should play a top-six role for Sweden, has averaged 14:28 of ice time and is an A-rated prospect.

"He has elite skating, puck control and creativity, making him a constant threat," Vuorinen said. "His ability to shift tempo and direction while maintaining possession stands out, and he's shown strong playmaking. A definite first-rounder if all goes as planned."

Oliver Suvanto, C, Finland

Suvanto (6-3, 207) has impressed for Tappara in Liiga, with seven points (two goals, five assists) and averaging 12:56 of ice time in 30 games this season. The 17-year-old, an A-rated skater on Central Scouting's PTW list, plays a mature, reliable two-way game and has won 49.2 percent of his face-offs.

"Nobody expected him to be so good and smooth in the men's top league yet, as he has been strong in Tappara's lineup," Vuorinen said. "He has a strong body, wins pucks and plays creative hockey when moving the puck to his linemates."

Keaton Verhoeff, D, Canada

The second-youngest player invited to Canada's camp has had some growing pains at North Dakota to begin the season, but the 17-year-old has adjusted well to the higher-level competition. Verhoeff (6-3, 208), also the second-youngest player in NCAA college hockey, has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and 19 blocked shots in 16 games. He received an A rating from Central Scouting.

"He can run a power play and is very good at recognizing opportunities," Williams said. "He jumps up on the rush and crashes the net very well. He needs to grow into his body still but should be a very good skater in time."

