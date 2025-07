Marner put his hands up in the air and cheered before picking up Miles, who sported his own Golden Knights jersey.

Golden Knights mascot, Chance, high-fived the forward as he walked down a line of Golden Knights cheerleaders, showgirls and staff while the drum line played.

Marner signed an eight-year, $96 million contract before the trade to Vegas.

“Everything here is a good fit for my wife and I and our new son,” Marner said during an introductory press conference. “The winning aspect of this team really helps everything as well. We have great players here. Luckily it all worked out because this is where we wanted to be."