Panthers send message with Trade Deadline acquisitions

The Florida Panthers are not satisfied with winning the Stanley Cup once. Or with two consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final.

Their actions leading up to the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, including the big splash of acquiring forward Brad Marchand from the Boston Bruins in a buzzer-beating deal on Friday, made that abundantly clear.

Some wondered what the loss of forward Matthew Tkachuk, who is out for an "extended period of time" after sustaining a lower-body injury while playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off last month, would do to the Panthers’ repeat chances.

With Tkachuk likely on long-term injured reserve for the remainder of the regular season, Florida strengthened its defense by acquiring Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks on March 1. By following that up with the addition Marchand, the Panthers are signaling that they are again the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.

To land Marchand, who is out week to week with an upper-body injury, Florida gave up a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Boston retained 50 percent of Marchand’s salary, which holds an average annual value of $6.125 million (final season of eight-year contract).

Even with questions about when Marchand will be ready to return, the Panthers thought the trade was worth the risk.

“His record speaks for itself,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “We’re thrilled to have him aboard. We’ll see where it goes. He’s injured; we think it’s a couple of weeks. We’ll get our doctors on it. We’ve had some conversations about it, so we’re comfortable acquiring him, and we’re excited about buckling down and moving forward to focus on being the best team we can be, to go as far as we can go. We’re thrilled.”