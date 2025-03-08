Central Division rivals make moves in 'arms race' prior to NHL Trade Deadline

The battle lines in the Central Division of the NHL have been drawn.

“A little bit of an arms race going on,” Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel said on Friday.

You can say that again.

In the final 16 hours before the NHL Trade Deadline hit on Friday at 3 p.m. ET, Central Division rivals the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars traded haymakers, and the first-place Jets bolstered their roster with depth moves.

“I think that sort of when one domino falls, others start to hit and there’s obviously some very, very big names going,” Arniel said. “Us like a lot of teams in Central, we all feel like we all have good teams that have a chance to win. They’ve made their moves, we’ve done stuff in different ways and really, it’ll come down to the playoffs. But all these teams, it’ll be interesting this last stretch of the season and then going into playoffs.”