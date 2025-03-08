Top storylines for final stretch of 2024-25 regular season

And now, the final push to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline has come and gone, passing at 3 p.m. ET Friday even though there were still deals coming through after that time.

We'll be sifting through the impact of the trades made Friday and the preceding days for the next several days, but the teams, and the players who got moved, are moving on with the playoffs coming into focus.

We are already into the last quarter of the NHL season, the playoff races almost everywhere are tight and Alex Ovechkin is 10 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record.

Here are 10 storylines that will highlight the final quarter of the season right through April 17, the final day of the regular season.