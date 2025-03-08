Top storylines for final stretch of 2024-25 regular season

7. Frantic race for the East wild cards
Speaking of the teams who will try to catch the Devils and/or Hurricanes, it's most notably the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division. The Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens are all in the wild-card race from the Atlantic.
The Boston Bruins, New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers are close too, but they all sold at the deadline, so the focus comes off of them for now.
The Blue Jackets, in the first wild-card spot with 68 points as of Friday, added forward Luke Kunin, a quiet but potentially impactful addition that could be a seamless fit as an all-situations forward. Most notably, they kept pending UFA defenseman Ivan Provorov without re-signing him.
The Rangers, with 67 points, threaded the needle between buyer and seller, trading defenseman Ryan Lindgren and forwards Jimmy Vesey and Reilly Smith while acquiring defenseman Carson Soucy. They hope to get forward Chris Kreider and defenseman Adam Fox back for the stretch run.
The Senators, who also have 67 points, added forwards Dylan Cozens and Fabian Zetterlund, but they had to give to get so in order to acquire Cozens they had to give up Josh Norris. Will that disrupt the chemistry in the Senators room? That's the big question because Norris was clearly a big part of it judging by captain Brady Tkachuk's emotional media scrum on Friday.
The Red Wings and Canadiens each have 66 points.
The Canadiens stood pat at the deadline, which means they did not trade pending UFAs Joel Armia and David Savard. They're 5-0-1 in their past six games.
The Red Wings bolstered their depth by adding goalie Petr Mrazek and forward Craig Smith, but they did not replace Andrew Copp, their No. 2 center who is out for the rest of the season with a pectoral muscle injury. They had a four-game losing streak going into Friday's game in Washington.