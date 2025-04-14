Ekholm to miss 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs for Oilers with injury

EDMONTON -- Mattias Ekholm will not be available for the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings because of an undisclosed injury.

“Not confirmed, but it looks like Mattias will be out for a while and won’t be returning any time soon,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Monday. “He’s not playing tonight and not playing in the first round of the playoffs.”

The defenseman missed seven games with an undisclosed injury and returned to play against the San Jose Sharks on Friday but left after two shifts. Ekholm was not unavailable for a 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

He has 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) and is plus-11 in 65 games while averaging 22:12 of ice time.

“Mattias is very valuable to our team, No. 1, just being a puck-moving defenseman and putting up points,” Knoblauch said. “Among defensemen, 5-on-5 points (26) he’s high up around the NHL, but also playing against other team’s top lines and adding a physical presence. He’s a big guy, he’s strong and he checks all the boxes. When our penalty killing is going really well, he’s usually a big part of that, being the first guy over the boards all the time.”

Ekholm is part of a growing list of injuries for the Oilers, who have decided to sit captain Connor McDavid for precautionary reasons against the Kings at Rogers Place on Monday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, FDSNW).

McDavid had two assists and was plus-3 on Sunday. He has 99 points (26 goals, 73 assists) in 66 games, including nine assists in three games since returning from a lower-body injury sustained in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Jets on March 20.