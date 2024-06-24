Stanley Cup Final Game 7 live blog: Oilers vs. Panthers

Sights, sounds, highlights from Amerant Bank Arena in Florida

SCF Game 7 live blog photo 1

© Bill Price

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Welcome to Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. After an 82-game regular season and three rounds of playoffs, it all comes down to one game between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price is at Amerant Bank Arena for this historic game to provide all the sights, sounds and highlights in our Game 7 live blog.

7:15 p.m. ET

We are about an hour away from what many people are calling the biggest game in the history of the NHL. There is certainly an argument to be made that is the case. First, you have the Panthers trying to win the Stanley Cup for the first time. Then you have the Oilers looking to become the first team since 1942 to win the best-of-7 Final after losing the first three games, and leading the way is Connor McDavid, considered by most people to be the best player in the NHL. The Final has drawn record TV ratings in the United States and Canada, and you can bet a huge audience is going to tune in for this one. I can’t wait.

One thing to look for is plenty of Oilers fans in the building tonight. The Elbo Room, the fabled hockey bar on the Fort Lauderdale beach, was packed with Oilers fans Sunday night, with “Let’s Go Oilers” chants breaking out all night. Thousands of Oilers fans have made the long trek to South Florida from Alberta and have paid in the thousands for tickets, so again, expect to see some orange jerseys mixed in among the red Panthers jerseys. There was even a plane flying over the arena a few hours before puck drop with a “Go Oil” sign. And about an hour before warmups, there were already a bunch of Oilers fans lining the glass.

It looks like Kyle Okposo will be back in the lineup for the Panthers tonight, and we are not sure if the Oilers will change anything. Why would they? They have been dominant in the past three games. But again, this is a new game, one game for the Stanley Cup. Does it get any better than this?

And now there are rumblings that Canadian music star Alanis Morissette will sing the U.S. and Canada anthems tonight. Isn’t that ironic?

Related Content

3 Keys: Oilers at Panthers, Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Game 7 is ‘completely unique animal,’ Panthers coach Maurice says

Okposo back in Panthers lineup for Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final vs. Oilers

Pisani hopes Oilers can create different outcome in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Oilers to play Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final ‘like any other one’

Panthers must ‘believe in the guy next to you’ in Game 7 of Cup Final, Tarasenko says

Oilers say 'our backs are still against the wall' heading into Game 7

Stanley Cup Final Game 7 winner, hero debated by NHL.com

Latest News

UFC fighters St-Pierre, Usman make friendly wager ahead of Game 7

Goodrow claimed off waivers by Sharks from Rangers

Datsyuk, Zetterberg among candidates for Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2024

Pisani hopes Oilers can create different outcome in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Game 7 is ‘completely unique animal,’ Panthers coach Maurice says

Oilers to play Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final ‘like any other one’

3 Keys: Oilers at Panthers, Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Okposo back in Panthers lineup for Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final vs. Oilers

Panthers must ‘believe in the guy next to you’ in Game 7 of Cup Final, Tarasenko says

Bobrovsky on ice at Panthers morning skate ahead of Stanley Cup Final Game 7

Brassard retires from NHL after 16 seasons

'NHL Draft Class' podcast: Celebrini similar to Crosby, Cosentino says

State Your Case: Bobrovsky, Demko or Hellebuyck for Vezina Trophy

Color of Hockey: Lindstrom highly regarded among prospects for 2024 NHL Draft

2024 NHL Draft: Metropolitan Division needs

2024 NHL Draft: Central Division needs

Stanley Cup Final Game 7 winner, hero debated by NHL.com