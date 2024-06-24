Stanley Cup Final Game 7 live blog: Oilers vs. Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Welcome to Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. After an 82-game regular season and three rounds of playoffs, it all comes down to one game between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price is at Amerant Bank Arena for this historic game to provide all the sights, sounds and highlights in our Game 7 live blog.

7:15 p.m. ET

We are about an hour away from what many people are calling the biggest game in the history of the NHL. There is certainly an argument to be made that is the case. First, you have the Panthers trying to win the Stanley Cup for the first time. Then you have the Oilers looking to become the first team since 1942 to win the best-of-7 Final after losing the first three games, and leading the way is Connor McDavid, considered by most people to be the best player in the NHL. The Final has drawn record TV ratings in the United States and Canada, and you can bet a huge audience is going to tune in for this one. I can’t wait.

One thing to look for is plenty of Oilers fans in the building tonight. The Elbo Room, the fabled hockey bar on the Fort Lauderdale beach, was packed with Oilers fans Sunday night, with “Let’s Go Oilers” chants breaking out all night. Thousands of Oilers fans have made the long trek to South Florida from Alberta and have paid in the thousands for tickets, so again, expect to see some orange jerseys mixed in among the red Panthers jerseys. There was even a plane flying over the arena a few hours before puck drop with a “Go Oil” sign. And about an hour before warmups, there were already a bunch of Oilers fans lining the glass.

It looks like Kyle Okposo will be back in the lineup for the Panthers tonight, and we are not sure if the Oilers will change anything. Why would they? They have been dominant in the past three games. But again, this is a new game, one game for the Stanley Cup. Does it get any better than this?

And now there are rumblings that Canadian music star Alanis Morissette will sing the U.S. and Canada anthems tonight. Isn’t that ironic?