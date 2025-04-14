Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens try again to clinch berth against Blackhawks

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2025 NHL postseason.

There are four days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 14.

On Tap

There are six games on the NHL schedule Monday, three with playoff implications:

Chicago Blackhawks at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, CHSN)

The Canadiens (39-31-10) will clinch a playoff berth if they win in any fashion as they make their third attempt to secure a postseason spot. They have a three-point lead on the Columbus Blue Jackets and each has two games remaining. Montreal would face the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference First Round. The Blackhawks (23-46-11) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

New York Rangers at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG)

The Panthers (47-29-4) will finish either second or third in the Atlantic Division and still have a chance for home-ice advantage in the first round against either the Toronto Maple Leafs or Tampa Bay Lightning. They are two points behind the second-place Lightning, who would clinch a top-two spot in the division if Florida loses in regulation. The Rangers (37-36-7) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, FDSNW)

The Kings (46-24-9) and Oilers (47-28-5) will play each other in the first round for the fourth straight season, that much we know. But who will have home-ice advantage? Los Angeles leads Edmonton by two points and has a game in hand and would clinch second place in the Pacific Division with a win of any fashion.