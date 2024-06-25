Ariana Grande celebrates Panthers Stanley Cup on social media

Music superstar shows love to her hometown team after historic victory

Ariana Grande Instagram story celebrates Panthers

© Ariana Grande

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Ariana Grande had no tears left to cry after the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup championship on Monday.

The Grammy-Award-winning singer showed love for her hometown hockey team on her Instagram story after the Panthers earned their first-ever title.

Grande posted a video of the team’s Stanley Cup handoff to celebrate the historic victory.

The South Florida native is a life-long Panthers fan and was at Amerant Bank Arena for Games 1 and 2 of the Cup Final.

As a child, Grande’s family had season tickets to Panthers games, and she sang the National Anthem before a game at 8 years old.

The “7 Rings” singer can now say her favorite team has a ring too.

