Before Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers brought in a familiar face to bang the drum and get the crowd fired up.

Wearing his old Panthers sweater, Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Roberto Luongo led the crowd in a “Let’s Go Panthers!” chant to get the fans excited for one of the biggest games in franchise history.

Luongo spent 11 of his 19 NHL seasons in net for the Panthers.