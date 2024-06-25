Panthers celebrate Stanley Cup victory on social media

Teams, fellow pro athletes from South Florida teams among those to shout out newly-crowned champions

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The Florida Panthers are the 2024 Stanley Cup Champions and the party started immediately, not only on the ice but on social media.

The Panthers shared some of their best artwork after taking home the title this season after falling in the Stanley Cup Final last season.

Of course the team invoked their rat-related past, a callback to the first time the team appeared in the Stanley Cup Final in 1996.

The exact second that the team clinched the Game 7 victory is probably being played on repeat on the devices of Panthers fans.

The Miami Heat congratulated their hockey counterparts as well.

The Miami Marlins also showed the Panthers the love.

The Miami Dolphins, whose coach Mike McDaniel hit the pregame drum before Game 2, also shouted out the Panthers.

The Dolphins also shared a photo of offensive tackle Terron Armstead decked out in a Panthers home red jersey and heavy gold rat chain.

Armstead also sent out some appropriate emojis.

Congrats from everywhere will continue to pour in for the Panthers.

