Buium practices with Wild, could make NHL debut Tuesday against Ducks

Buium, a first-round pick (No. 12) by the Wild in the 2024 NHL Draft, had 48 points (13 goals, 35 assists) in 41 games while averaging 27:03 of ice time per game as a sophomore at the University of Denver. He was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's hockey player, a First Team All-American, and was selected as the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Player of the Year and the NCHC Offensive Defenseman of the Year. He was one of two players to be a unanimous selection to the All-NCHC First Team.

He nearly helped Denver to a third straight NCAA Tournament championship game; it lost to the eventual champions, Western Michigan, 3-2 in double overtime in the semifinals.

Buium played 51:41.

“Yeah, I mean, losing that game on Thursday [stunk], but kind of had to turn the page quick,” Buium said. “It’s just a lot of excitement. Anxious, but excited.”

Buium began his college career at Denver with 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) and 41 blocked shots in 42 games as the second-youngest player in college hockey last season. He led NCAA defensemen in scoring, ranked third in the NCAA in assists (first among defensemen) and was plus-33, helping Denver win the NCAA championship.

“I kind of knew [turning pro] was something that was possible at the end of the year,” Buium said. “We had some conversations about it, and kind of after the season, me and them kind of knew it was the right time. So it felt comfortable.”

On the international stage, Buium, a San Diego native, had six points (two goals, four assists) and was plus-10 in seven games to help the United States win the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, including getting an assist on the overtime goal in a 4-3 win against Finland in the gold-medal game.

Hynes points to that experience as one that has helped Buium for this next step in his career and this important juncture in the season.

The Wild (44-30-7) hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, one point ahead of the St. Louis Blues and three points ahead of the Calgary Flames, who have a game in hand.

“He’s played internationally, he’s been at World Juniors, he’s been in environments where you have to come into a new team with new teammates and kind of figure things out quickly, work with different coaches,” Hynes said. “So I think his experience has helped him do that. … He's a good skating defenseman. He moves the puck well, he’s got good instincts. He’s got a competitive nature to him. He’s very good on the power play. And I think when you watch him play and you see what he’s been able to do, those things stick out for sure.

“And then I also think that he’s shown the ability at college and World Juniors, in some high-stakes games and high events that he’s been able to make some plays under pressure and play well in those types of environments.”