EDGE stats: Greaves making case to be Blue Jackets’ goalie of future

During a last-ditch effort by the Columbus Blue Jackets to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, rookie goalie Jet Greaves has emerged as a possible answer to their questions at the position with strong advanced metrics.

Greaves is 5-2-2 with a .926 save percentage and one shutout in nine games this season and now has a .918 save percentage in 19 career NHL games. This performance by Greaves down the stretch, with the Blue Jackets essentially facing elimination over their past three games (3-0-0 with a .968 save percentage in span) has opened eyes around the League, especially with that span including wins in both ends of a weekend back-to-back set against the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals.

The 24-year-old is making the case to be a potential long-term option who can help elevate a team that already has a top-10 offense (3.23 goals per game; 10th). And, although it’s a small sample size, Greaves’ performance under pressure and strong underlying metrics have kept the Blue Jackets in contention; they trail the Montreal Canadiens for the Eastern Conference second wild-card spot by three points with two games remaining for each team.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Greaves ranks in the 99th percentile in both high-danger save percentage (.877; League average: .803) and midrange save percentage (.942; League average: .887). He has had greater than a .900 save percentage in five of his nine games this season and is getting goal support from the Blue Jackets; he ranks in the 94th percentile in goal differential per 60 minutes (plus-1.00; 94th percentile) and points percentage (66.7; 90th percentile).