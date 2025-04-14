EDGE stats: Greaves making case to be Blue Jackets’ goalie of future

Rookie excelling in high-danger, midrange save percentages during late-season push

EDGE Jet Greaves CBJ could be goalie of future

© Kirk Irwin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at the advanced stats behind Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Jet Greaves during their late-season push.

During a last-ditch effort by the Columbus Blue Jackets to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, rookie goalie Jet Greaves has emerged as a possible answer to their questions at the position with strong advanced metrics.

Greaves is 5-2-2 with a .926 save percentage and one shutout in nine games this season and now has a .918 save percentage in 19 career NHL games. This performance by Greaves down the stretch, with the Blue Jackets essentially facing elimination over their past three games (3-0-0 with a .968 save percentage in span) has opened eyes around the League, especially with that span including wins in both ends of a weekend back-to-back set against the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals.

The 24-year-old is making the case to be a potential long-term option who can help elevate a team that already has a top-10 offense (3.23 goals per game; 10th). And, although it’s a small sample size, Greaves’ performance under pressure and strong underlying metrics have kept the Blue Jackets in contention; they trail the Montreal Canadiens for the Eastern Conference second wild-card spot by three points with two games remaining for each team.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Greaves ranks in the 99th percentile in both high-danger save percentage (.877; League average: .803) and midrange save percentage (.942; League average: .887). He has had greater than a .900 save percentage in five of his nine games this season and is getting goal support from the Blue Jackets; he ranks in the 94th percentile in goal differential per 60 minutes (plus-1.00; 94th percentile) and points percentage (66.7; 90th percentile).

WSH@CBJ: Greaves blanks Capitals with first career shutout

Greaves has stopped 28 of 29 high-danger shots faced (.966 high-danger save percentage), as well as 24 of 25 midrange shots faced (.960 midrange save percentage), over the Blue Jackets’ three wins over the past four days. He ranks first and tied for first in the NHL, respectively, in high-danger saves and midrange saves over that span.

Although longtime starter Elvis Merzlikins is tied for 16th in both wins (26 in 53 games) and start volume (52) this season, his underlying save percentage metrics are not nearly as strong compared to Greaves; Merzlikins ranks in the 72nd percentile on save percentage from high-danger areas (.816) and below the 50th percentile from midrange areas (.854). In terms of team save percentage, the Blue Jackets rank 24th out of 32 teams (.889) with the trio of Merzlikins, Daniil Tarasov and Greaves this season.

While it may not be a fair comparison given Merzlikins’ heavy workload and the Blue Jackets’ average shots on goal allowed (29.8 per game; sixth most in NHL), Greaves certainly gives them an in-house option to turn to more often in the years ahead. Greaves is in the first season of a two-year, two-way contract that ends after next season (2025-26), while Merzlikins has two more years left on his contract (ends after 2026-27 season).

With a potent core of 25-and-under forwards including Adam Fantilli, Kirill Marchenko, Kent Johnson, Dmitri Voronkov and Yegor Chinakhov, along with 27-year-old defenseman Zach Werenski being one of the top contenders for the Norris Trophy, the Blue Jackets are riding the hot hand with Greaves and giving him a chance to parlay his success into next season.

---

More EDGE stats for Greaves | CBJ

Related Content

Greaves playing unlikely hero for Blue Jackets in playoff push

EDGE stats: Wood reaches top skating speed of tracking era

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Greaves leads 3 Stars of the Week

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Quinn Hutson signs 2-year contract with Oilers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Greaves leads 3 Stars of the Week

Demidov to make NHL debut with Canadiens against Blackhawks

Bennett to return from upper-body injury for Panthers against Rangers

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens try again to clinch berth against Blackhawks

Rookie Hutson taking NHL by storm, has Canadiens on verge of playoff spot

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 14

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Avalanche score 4 straight in 3rd period, rally past Ducks

Stars will play Avalanche in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Kings to play Oilers in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Buium signs entry-level contract with Wild, could make NHL debut Tuesday

Flames defeat Sharks, gain in Western Conference wild-card race

Color of Hockey: Russell making impact as Trinity College assistant coach

NHL nationally televised games for week of April 14

Trophy Tracker: Hutson of Canadiens unanimous pick to win Calder as rookie of year