Demidov to make NHL debut with Canadiens against Blackhawks

Ivan Demidov, the No. 5 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, will make his debut with the Montreal Canadiens against the Chicago Blackhawks at Bell Centre in Montreal on Monday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, CHSN).

The 19-year-old forward signed an entry-level contract with the Canadiens on April 8. He practiced at right wing on a line with Joel Armia and Alex Newhook at the morning skate Monday.

Demidov jumps right into the thick of a Stanley Cup Playoff race. The Canadiens (39-31-10) hold a three-point lead on the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference and will clinch their first playoff berth since 2021 with a win against the Blackhawks. They would face the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference First Round.

“Biggest game of the season,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “I think it was important … because we haven’t gone on the ice a lot for pregame skate as a team. I feel we haven’t had great starts at home, so I figured I’d switch that up.

“I feel it was important for us to feel Demidov with the group and Demidov to feel the group too. So, I think it was important. I was taking it all in. Getting ready for biggest game of the season. Happy it’s at home.”

Montreal and Columbus (38-33-9) each have two regular-season games remaining.

Demidov led SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League with 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 65 games, breaking Kirill Kaprizov's record (42) for most in a KHL season by an under-20 player. He tied for the team lead with five points (three goals, two assists) in six playoff games before SKA St. Petersburg was eliminated with a 5-2 loss to Dynamo Minsk on April 6.

“It’s pressure vs. pleasure,” St. Louis said. “For me, it’s important for everyone to know that he’s not a savior. We have a really good team. He’s going to be a piece of a really good team. That’s the way we see it.”