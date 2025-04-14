NHL Buzz: Quinn Hutson signs 2-year contract with Oilers

Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko will not play either of the final two games of the season because of an illness that also kept the Canucks goalie out of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Demko did not practice Sunday and won’t start against the San Jose Sharks on Monday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, NBCSCA).

Vancouver (37-29-14) has been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

“He's feeling OK, but he's not feeling that great. I'm not going to throw him in,” coach Rick Tocchet said. “There's two games left. I don't think I'm going to play him. There's no reason to.”

It’s the fourth time this season Demko, who was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the top goalie in the NHL last season, has missed time because of injury or illness. He missed training camp and the first 24 games while recovering from a knee injury he sustained during the first game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 21, not making his season debut until Dec. 10.

Demko also left a 4-3 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 2 with back spasms, missing the next two games. He then sustained a lower-body injury in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 8 that kept him out for 15 games over six weeks before returning March 24 against the New Jersey Devils.

The 29-year-old is 10-8-3 with an .889 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average in 23 games this season.

“He does feel great body-wise,” Tocchet said. “I think this is the first summer he's going to go in without having to do a surgery. I think it's all positive with Thatcher. He's at a good place mentally [and] he’s got a good team going for his training.”

Nikita Tolopilo could make his NHL debut after the goalie was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Saturday. After hosting the Sharks on Monday, the Canucks play their regular-season finale against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Derek Forbort will also miss the final two games after the defenseman’s orbital bone was fractured in a fight with Wild forward Yakov Trenin on Saturday. Trenin received an aggressor misconduct for punching Forbort after he was already down on the ice.

“You don’t want a guy like that starting the summer like that,” Tocchet said of Forbort, who can become an unrestricted free agent July 1. “He’s a big part of our team.”

Filip Chytil skated in a noncontact jersey Sunday for the first time since the center sustained a concussion in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks on March 15. Chytil won’t play again this season. -- Kevin Woodley