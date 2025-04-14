Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Quinn Hutson signs 2-year contract with Oilers
Demko won’t play again this season for Canucks; Bjorkstrand week to week for Lightning
Edmonton Oilers
Quinn Hutson signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers on Monday that begins this season.
The 23-year-old, a college free agent forward, is the older brother of Montreal Canadiens rookie defenseman Lane Hutson.
Quinn led Boston University in scoring this season with 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists) in 37 games, helping it reach the Frozen Four national championship game, a 7-2 loss to Western Michigan on Saturday.
He played three seasons at BU and had 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 39 games as a freshman and 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 40 games last season.
Edmonton (47-28-5) is third in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Los Angeles Kings, who they host Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, FDSNW).
Quinn and Lane’s younger brother, Washington Capitals prospect Cole Hutson, also played for BU this season. The 18-year-old defenseman had 48 points (14 goals, 34 assists) in 39 games. He was selected by Washington in the second round (No. 43) of the 2024 NHL Draft.
Lane Hutson leads all NHL rookies this season with 64 points (six goals, 58 assists) in 80 games.
Vancouver Canucks
Thatcher Demko will not play either of the final two games of the season because of an illness that also kept the Canucks goalie out of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.
Demko did not practice Sunday and won’t start against the San Jose Sharks on Monday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, NBCSCA).
Vancouver (37-29-14) has been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.
“He's feeling OK, but he's not feeling that great. I'm not going to throw him in,” coach Rick Tocchet said. “There's two games left. I don't think I'm going to play him. There's no reason to.”
It’s the fourth time this season Demko, who was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the top goalie in the NHL last season, has missed time because of injury or illness. He missed training camp and the first 24 games while recovering from a knee injury he sustained during the first game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 21, not making his season debut until Dec. 10.
Demko also left a 4-3 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 2 with back spasms, missing the next two games. He then sustained a lower-body injury in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 8 that kept him out for 15 games over six weeks before returning March 24 against the New Jersey Devils.
The 29-year-old is 10-8-3 with an .889 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average in 23 games this season.
“He does feel great body-wise,” Tocchet said. “I think this is the first summer he's going to go in without having to do a surgery. I think it's all positive with Thatcher. He's at a good place mentally [and] he’s got a good team going for his training.”
Nikita Tolopilo could make his NHL debut after the goalie was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Saturday. After hosting the Sharks on Monday, the Canucks play their regular-season finale against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.
Derek Forbort will also miss the final two games after the defenseman’s orbital bone was fractured in a fight with Wild forward Yakov Trenin on Saturday. Trenin received an aggressor misconduct for punching Forbort after he was already down on the ice.
“You don’t want a guy like that starting the summer like that,” Tocchet said of Forbort, who can become an unrestricted free agent July 1. “He’s a big part of our team.”
Filip Chytil skated in a noncontact jersey Sunday for the first time since the center sustained a concussion in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks on March 15. Chytil won’t play again this season. -- Kevin Woodley
Tampa Bay Lightning
Oliver Bjorkstrand is week to week with a lower-body injury and unlikely to be available for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Lightning forward sustained the injury during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.
Bjorkstrand was acquired from the Seattle Kraken, along with forward Yanni Gourde, prior to the NHL Trade Deadline for forward Michael Eyssimont, two conditional first-round picks (2026, 2027 NHL Draft) and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft as part of a three-team deal also involving the Detroit Red Wings.
He has four goals and five assists in 18 games with the Lightning and 46 points (21 goals, 25 assists) this season.
“It's tough because he's really grown into his role with us, and hopefully we'll have him back for the playoffs at some point," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said.
The Lightning (46-26-8) are second in the Atlantic Division, four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tampa Bay is tied with the Florida Panthers but holds the first tiebreaker with two more regulation wins (40/37) and will clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs if the Panthers lose to the New York Rangers in regulation Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG).
Forward Conor Geekie was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Sunday. The No. 11 pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Draft, he has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 49 games with the Lightning this season.
Geekie has 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 24 AHL games.
'He's excelled down there," Cooper said. "The bottom line is when you start getting injuries, it's great to have somebody of his talent level to be able to bring back up." -- Corey Long
Calgary Flames
Carter King signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Monday.
The 23-year-old forward and Calgary native was captain for the University of Denver this season and had 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 44 games, helping his team qualify for the NCAA Frozen Four for the third time in four seasons.
The Flames (39-27-14) are 4-0-2 in their past six games and trail the St. Louis Blues by two points for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Calgary hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SCRIPPS).