Cotter of Devils suspended 2 games for illegal check to head

NEW YORK – New Jersey Devils forward Paul Cotter has been suspended for two games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during NHL Game No. 1277 in New Jersey on Sunday, April 13, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 5:57 of the second period. Cotter was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Cotter will forfeit $8,072.92. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.