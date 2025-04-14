Rookie Hutson taking NHL by storm, has Canadiens on verge of playoff spot

MONTREAL -- This much is guaranteed about Lane Hutson: Should the Montreal Canadiens qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the rookie defenseman won’t have the best postseason beard on his team.

Impossibly youthful in appearance and remarkably poised throughout his maiden season, Hutson has been a revelation in Montreal and throughout the NHL.

The 21-year-old Michigan-born, Chicago-raised phenom is a serious candidate for the Calder Trophy that annually is voted to the League’s best rookie; in the view of some, he’s the only choice for the award.

Hutson has set this hockey-mad market ablaze with his speed, intelligence, decision-making and studious absorption of all he’s being taught, qualities that soon might be bathed in the white-hot spotlight of the playoffs.