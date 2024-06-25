Top moments of season for Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the first time in their history with a 2-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Florida was 16-8 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after going 52-24-6 to finish first in the Atlantic Division. They defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the first round, the Boston Bruins in six games in the second round and the Presidents' Trophy-winning New York Rangers in six games in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Panthers, who lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Cup Final, became the first team since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 to win the Cup the season after losing in the final. They followed a different path to the Final this season after they were 42-32-8 last season and didn't clinch the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs until the final week of the regular season. In the playoffs, they upset the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes before losing to the Golden Knights.

The Panthers raced to a 3-0 lead in the Cup Final before losing the next three games, but recovered in Game 7.

Unlike last season, when they overcame a 3-1 series deficit against the Bruins in the first round, the Panthers only played in one game this postseason when facing elimination; Game 7 of the Final.

Here are some of the highlights for the Panthers on the road to the Stanley Cup:

BEST MOMENT: For the first time in their history, the Panthers won the Stanley Cup with a 2-1 in in Game 7 against the Oilers. Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves. Captain Aleksander Barkov became the first Finland-born captain to lift the Stanley Cup.