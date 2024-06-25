Panthers game-by-game recap on way to Stanley Cup title

The Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup championship with a 2-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday.

The Panthers entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division and defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the first round and the Boston Bruins in six games in the second round before defeating the New York Rangers in six games in the Eastern Conference Final.

Here is a look at the Panthers' road to the Stanley Cup: