Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 14

Dvorak_Carrier_celebrate

© Matt Garies/NHLI

By NHL.com

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 14:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Montreal Canadiens will clinch the second wild card (and a first-round series against the Washington Capitals) if they defeat the Chicago Blackhawks in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, CHSN)

The Tampa Bay Lightning (idle) will clinch a top-two finish in the Atlantic Division and home-ice advantage in their first-round series (against either the Toronto Maple Leafs or Florida Panthers) if the Panthers lose to the New York Rangers in regulation (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Los Angeles Kings will clinch second place in the Pacific Division and home-ice advantage in their first-round series against the Edmonton Oilers if they defeat the Oilers in any fashion (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, FDSNMW)

Latest News

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens try again to clinch berth against Blackhawks

Rookie Hutson taking NHL by storm, has Canadiens on verge of playoff spot

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Avalanche score 4 straight in 3rd period, rally past Ducks

Stars will play Avalanche in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Kings to play Oilers in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Buium signs entry-level contract with Wild, could make NHL debut Tuesday

Flames defeat Sharks, gain in Western Conference wild-card race

Color of Hockey: Russell making impact as Trinity College assistant coach

NHL nationally televised games for week of April 14

Trophy Tracker: Hutson of Canadiens unanimous pick to win Calder as rookie of year

Foegele ready for unique playoff experience with Kings against Oilers in Western 1st Round

Canadiens relishing 'huge opportunity' to clinch playoffs at home

Zizing 'Em Up: Maple Leafs looking to change playoff narrative

Greaves playing unlikely hero for Blue Jackets in playoff push

Jets clinch Presidents’ Trophy despite loss to Oilers

Moore’s friends, family make long trip to catch NHL debut