Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 14:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Montreal Canadiens will clinch the second wild card (and a first-round series against the Washington Capitals) if they defeat the Chicago Blackhawks in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, CHSN)

The Tampa Bay Lightning (idle) will clinch a top-two finish in the Atlantic Division and home-ice advantage in their first-round series (against either the Toronto Maple Leafs or Florida Panthers) if the Panthers lose to the New York Rangers in regulation (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Los Angeles Kings will clinch second place in the Pacific Division and home-ice advantage in their first-round series against the Edmonton Oilers if they defeat the Oilers in any fashion (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, FDSNMW)