Greaves leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK -- Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending April 13.
FIRST STAR – JET GREAVES, G, COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS
Greaves – who had 16 career NHL appearances (including six this season) prior to last week (5‑9-2, 3.21 GAA, .910 SV%) – went 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .968 save percentage and one shutout to help the Blue Jackets (38-33-9, 85 points) remain in contention for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference via a perfect four-game week. He stopped 39 shots, including each of the last 34 he faced, in a 3-2 comeback victory over the Buffalo Sabres April 10. Greaves then guided Columbus to a sweep of a home-and-home series against the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals, making 22 saves for his first career shutout in a 7-0 win April 12 before denying straight 29 shots (after allowing a goal on his first shot against) in a 4-1 triumph April 13. The 24-year-old Greaves, who signed with the Blue Jackets in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, owns a 5-2-2 record with a 2.22 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and one shutout in nine total NHL games this season. He also shares eighth place in the American Hockey League with 21 wins in 40 appearances for the Cleveland Monsters (21-11-6, 2.62 GAA, .920 SV%, 3 SO).
SECOND STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS
McDavid topped the NHL with nine assists/points (0-9—9), recording multiple helpers in each of his three contests to propel the Oilers (47-28-5, 99 points) to their sixth consecutive playoff berth. McDavid, who also shared the League lead with a +8 rating, collected three assists in his return from an eight-game absence – a 4-3 victory against the St. Louis Blues April 9. He then posted his 11th career four-assist performance – and second of the season (also Dec. 5 vs. CBJ: 0-4—4) – in a 4-2 triumph over the San Jose Sharks April 11. The Edmonton captain added two more helpers in a 4-1 win versus the Winnipeg Jets April 13, giving him points in each of his last 16 appearances dating to Feb. 23 (4-24—28). The 28-year-old McDavid has played in 66 total contests in 2024-25 (26-73—99), ranking among the top NHL performers in assists (t-3rd; 73), points (5th; 99) and power-play points (t-12th; 31). He is the fourth player in League history to register at least five straight 70-assist campaigns, joining Wayne Gretzky (13), Bobby Orr (6) and Adam Oates (5).
THIRD STAR – CONNOR HELLEBUYCK, G, WINNIPEG JETS
Hellebuyck went 3-0-0 with a 1.62 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and one shutout the help the Jets (55-22-4, 114 points) clinch their first Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history. He denied 14 shots as Winnipeg halted the St. Louis Blues’ franchise-record 12-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory April 7. Hellebuyck then earned his League-leading eighth shutout of the campaign with 25 saves in a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars April 10. He finished the week by stopping 28 shots, and turning aside two of three shootout attempts, in a 5-4 triumph versus the Chicago Blackhawks April 12. The 31-year-old Hellebuyck, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, paces the NHL (minimum: 25 GP) in wins (46), goals-against average (2.02), save percentage (.924) and shutouts (8) through 62 total appearances this season. Only four goaltenders in League history have recorded more wins in a single campaign: Martin Brodeur (48 in 2006-07 w/ NJD), Braden Holtby (48 in 2015-16 w/ WSH), Bernie Parent (47 in 1973-74 w/ PHI) and Roberto Luongo (47 in 2006-07 w/ VAN).
