Greaves leads 3 Stars of the Week

Blue Jackets goalie, Oilers center McDavid, Jets netminder Hellebuyck earn honors

3-Stars-Week-25_NHLcom
By Press Release

NEW YORK -- Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending April 13.

FIRST STAR – JET GREAVES, G, COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Greaves – who had 16 career NHL appearances (including six this season) prior to last week (5‑9-2, 3.21 GAA, .910 SV%) – went 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .968 save percentage and one shutout to help the Blue Jackets (38-33-9, 85 points) remain in contention for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference via a perfect four-game week. He stopped 39 shots, including each of the last 34 he faced, in a 3-2 comeback victory over the Buffalo Sabres April 10. Greaves then guided Columbus to a sweep of a home-and-home series against the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals, making 22 saves for his first career shutout in a 7-0 win April 12 before denying straight 29 shots (after allowing a goal on his first shot against) in a 4-1 triumph April 13. The 24-year-old Greaves, who signed with the Blue Jackets in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, owns a 5-2-2 record with a 2.22 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and one shutout in nine total NHL games this season. He also shares eighth place in the American Hockey League with 21 wins in 40 appearances for the Cleveland Monsters (21-11-6, 2.62 GAA, .920 SV%, 3 SO).

WSH@CBJ: Greaves blanks Capitals with first career shutout

SECOND STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS

McDavid topped the NHL with nine assists/points (0-9—9), recording multiple helpers in each of his three contests to propel the Oilers (47-28-5, 99 points) to their sixth consecutive playoff berth. McDavid, who also shared the League lead with a +8 rating, collected three assists in his return from an eight-game absence – a 4-3 victory against the St. Louis Blues April 9. He then posted his 11th career four-assist performance – and second of the season (also Dec. 5 vs. CBJ: 0-4—4) – in a 4-2 triumph over the San Jose Sharks April 11. The Edmonton captain added two more helpers in a 4-1 win versus the Winnipeg Jets April 13, giving him points in each of his last 16 appearances dating to Feb. 23 (4-24—28). The 28-year-old McDavid has played in 66 total contests in 2024-25 (26-73—99), ranking among the top NHL performers in assists (t-3rd; 73), points (5th; 99) and power-play points (t-12th; 31). He is the fourth player in League history to register at least five straight 70-assist campaigns, joining Wayne Gretzky (13), Bobby Orr (6) and Adam Oates (5).

STL@EDM: Brown, McDavid team up again and grab the lead

THIRD STAR – CONNOR HELLEBUYCK, G, WINNIPEG JETS

Hellebuyck went 3-0-0 with a 1.62 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and one shutout the help the Jets (55-22-4, 114 points) clinch their first Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history. He denied 14 shots as Winnipeg halted the St. Louis Blues’ franchise-record 12-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory April 7. Hellebuyck then earned his League-leading eighth shutout of the campaign with 25 saves in a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars April 10. He finished the week by stopping 28 shots, and turning aside two of three shootout attempts, in a 5-4 triumph versus the Chicago Blackhawks April 12. The 31-year-old Hellebuyck, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, paces the NHL (minimum: 25 GP) in wins (46), goals-against average (2.02), save percentage (.924) and shutouts (8) through 62 total appearances this season. Only four goaltenders in League history have recorded more wins in a single campaign: Martin Brodeur (48 in 2006-07 w/ NJD), Braden Holtby (48 in 2015-16 w/ WSH), Bernie Parent (47 in 1973-74 w/ PHI) and Roberto Luongo (47 in 2006-07 w/ VAN).

WPG@DAL: Hellebuyck stops 24 in 4-0 victory over the Stars

As the presenting partner of the NHL’s “Three Stars” of the week, GEICO also is bringing you the NHL’s “Fourth Star” – a season-long fan appreciation program. Click here to meet March’s “Fourth Star.”

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Demidov to make NHL debut with Canadiens against Blackhawks

NHL Buzz: Quinn Hutson signs 2-year contract with Oilers

Bennett to return from upper-body injury for Panthers against Rangers

EDGE stats: Greaves making case to be Blue Jackets’ goalie of future

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens try again to clinch berth against Blackhawks

Rookie Hutson taking NHL by storm, has Canadiens on verge of playoff spot

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 14

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Avalanche score 4 straight in 3rd period, rally past Ducks

Stars will play Avalanche in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Kings to play Oilers in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Buium signs entry-level contract with Wild, could make NHL debut Tuesday

Flames defeat Sharks, gain in Western Conference wild-card race

Color of Hockey: Russell making impact as Trinity College assistant coach

NHL nationally televised games for week of April 14

Trophy Tracker: Hutson of Canadiens unanimous pick to win Calder as rookie of year