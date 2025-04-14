Greaves leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – JET GREAVES, G, COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Greaves – who had 16 career NHL appearances (including six this season) prior to last week (5‑9-2, 3.21 GAA, .910 SV%) – went 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .968 save percentage and one shutout to help the Blue Jackets (38-33-9, 85 points) remain in contention for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference via a perfect four-game week. He stopped 39 shots, including each of the last 34 he faced, in a 3-2 comeback victory over the Buffalo Sabres April 10. Greaves then guided Columbus to a sweep of a home-and-home series against the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals, making 22 saves for his first career shutout in a 7-0 win April 12 before denying straight 29 shots (after allowing a goal on his first shot against) in a 4-1 triumph April 13. The 24-year-old Greaves, who signed with the Blue Jackets in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, owns a 5-2-2 record with a 2.22 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and one shutout in nine total NHL games this season. He also shares eighth place in the American Hockey League with 21 wins in 40 appearances for the Cleveland Monsters (21-11-6, 2.62 GAA, .920 SV%, 3 SO).