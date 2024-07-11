Sabres add McLeod, Zucker seeking to end playoff drought in Ruff's return as coach

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the Buffalo Sabres:
2023-24 season: 39-37-6, sixth in Atlantic Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs
Key arrivals
Ryan McLeod, F: The Sabres acquired the 24-year-old in a trade from the Edmonton Oilers on July 5 for forward prospect Matt Savoie. McLeod, who provides depth at center, had an NHL career-high 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 81 regular-season games and four goals in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games. … Jason Zucker, F: Zucker signed a one-year contract July 1 and has the versatility to play up and down the lineup. The 32-year-old had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 69 games with the Arizona Coyotes and Nashville Predators and had a goal and three points in six playoff games with Nashville. … Sam Lafferty, F: The 29-year-old signed a two-year contract July 1 and adds speed and physicality to the bottom six. He had 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 79 games and no points in 11 playoff games for the Vancouver Canucks. … Beck Malenstyn, F: The Sabres acquired the 26-year-old in a trade with the Washington Capitals on June 29. Malenstyn had 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 81 games last season. … Nicolas Aube-Kubel, F: Signed a one-year contract July 1. The 28-year-old had 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 60 games with the Capitals last season. … James Reimer, G: Signed a one-year contract July 1 and could battle Devon Levi for the backup spot behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The 36-year-old was 11-8-2 with a 3.11 goals-against average and .904 save percentage and two shutouts in 25 games (20 starts) for the Detroit Red Wings last season. … Lindy Ruff, coach: The Sabres hired the 64-year-old April 22 to replace Don Granato, who was fired April 16. Ruff, the winningest coach in Buffalo history who led the team to its last playoff appearance in 2011, was fired by the New Jersey Devils on March 4 in his fourth season. He is 864-679-153 with 78 ties in 24 NHL seasons as coach of the Sabres, Devils, and Dallas Stars.