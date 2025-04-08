Jets end Blues' 12-game winning streak, pad lead for Presidents' Trophy

Winnipeg sets franchise record with 53rd victory; St. Louis remains in West wild-card lead

Blues at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- The St. Louis Blues’ franchise record 12-game winning streak ended with a 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday.

It was the longest winning streak in the NHL this season, surpassing the Jets, who won 11 straight from Jan. 22-Feb. 27.

Alex Iafallo, Morgan Barron and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets (53-21-4), who set their franchise record for wins in a season. Connor Hellebuyck made 14 saves.

Winnipeg extended its lead to five points over the Dallas Stars for first in the Central Division and Western Conference and to three points ahead of the Washington Capitals for the Presidents’ Trophy as the top team in the NHL. The Stars lost 3-2 in overtime against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Pavel Buchnevich scored, and Joel Hofer made 23 saves for the Blues (43-29-7), who remain two points ahead of the Minnesota Wild for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Iafallo broke a 1-1 tie at 7:05 of the third period. Kyle Connor stickhandled through the Blues zone and was stopped by goaltender Joel Hofer in the slot, allowing Iafallo to jam in the rebound at the edge of the crease to make it 2-1.

Lowry scored an empty-net goal for the 3-1 final at 19:51.

Barron made it 1-0 Jets at 2:34 of the second period. Barron broke up a pass from Blues forward Mathieu Joseph at the Jets blueline, then held off Joseph’s check on a partial breakaway and scored with a shot that beat Hofer low stick side.

Buchnevich tied it 1-1 at 7:27 with a one-timer in the slot after Robert Thomas found him with a centering pass from behind the net.

Thomas has 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) on a nine-game point streak.

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers did not play due to a lower-body injury.

Latest News

Theodore healthy, contributing for Golden Knights after injury at 4 Nations Face-Off

Panthers focused on getting healthy for chance at Cup repeat, not standings

Point gets 3 points, Lightning defeat Rangers to gain in Atlantic

NHL Buzz: Doughty out for Kings against Kraken

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

CM Punk tries to eat cereal out of Stanley Cup before WWE 'Monday Night Raw'

Millen, who played 14 NHL seasons, dies at 67

Banners honoring Ovechkin's goals record hang outside D.C.'s Union Station

Goalies beaten by Oveckin & Gretzky share war stories with NHL.com

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Matthews has ‘such a long way to go’ to break Ovechkin’s record of 895 NHL goals

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Meredith Gaudreau announces birth of Johnny's child on social media

Kucherov ‘very proud’ of Ovechkin passing Gretzky, breaking NHL goals record

Red Wings 'extremely excited' to visit Canadiens, keep playoff hopes alive

Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Ovechkin's ability to pass Gretzky, set NHL goals record, 'pretty incredible,' Crosby says

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today