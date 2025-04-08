SAN JOSE -- Dustin Wolf made 29 saves, and the Calgary Flames rallied past the San Jose Sharks 3-2 at SAP Center on Monday.
Flames rally past Sharks with 3 in 3rd, gain in West wild card
Wolf makes 29 saves for Calgary; Celebrini sets San Jose rookie assists record
Calgary moved to within four points of the idle Minnesota Wild for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Calgary has a game in hand.
Adam Klapka, Morgan Frost, and Matt Coronato scored in the third period for the Flames (37-27-13), who are 3-1-1 in their past five games.
Will Smith scored twice and Georgi Romanov made 29 saves for the Sharks (20-47-10), who have lost six in a row. Macklin Celebrini had two assists to set the Sharks rookie record at 36, passing Pat Falloon (34 in 1991-92).
Smith gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 19:35 of the first period. Nikolai Kovalenko found a loose puck behind the net and then fed Smith at the top of the crease, and his shot beat Wolf five-hole.
Klapka tied the game 1-1 at 8:12 of the third period after Nazem Kadri's shot on a 2-on-1 rebounded to the left of Romanov for Klapka to tap in.
Frost put the Flames ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 11:00. Frost got the puck at the left boards, moved to the top of the left circle, and fired a shot over Romanov's glove.
Coronato made it 3-1 at 15:30 after Alexander Wennberg turned the puck over. Coronato then scored with a snap shot by the blocker of Romanov.
Smith scored his second of the game at 18:00 on the power play to make it 3-2. Timothy Liljegren's slap shot from the point rebounded off the back boards to Smith at the right of the net and beat Wolf by the glove.