Skinner to have final 3 years of contract bought out by Sabres

LAS VEGAS -- Jeff Skinner will have the final three seasons of his contract bought out by the Buffalo Sabres.

"We initiated the process today, so it’s a step-by-step process,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said at the conclusion of the 2024 NHL Draft at Sphere on Saturday. “We started that process early this morning. That’s our intention moving forward.”

The 32-year-old forward will become an unrestricted free agent July 1. He signed an eight-year, $72 million contract with the Sabres on June 7, 2019, an average annual value of $9 million.

Skinner had 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) in 74 games this season for Buffalo (39-37-6), which did not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 13th straight season. Skinner has scored 92 goals in the past three seasons, including 35 in 2022-23.

The No. 7 pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2010 NHL Draft, Skinner has 670 points (357 goals, 313 assists) in 1,006 regular-season games for the Sabres and Hurricanes. He has yet to play an NHL playoff game.

Adams made one trade at the draft, obtaining forward Beck Malenstyn from the Washington Capitals for a second-round pick. The 26-year-old, who is an excellent penalty killer, set career highs in goals (six), assists (15), and points (21) in 81 regular-season games last season with the Capitals.

Adams said he wanted to do more, but couldn’t find a partner. He said he will continue to work the trade market.

“There’s still things we are working on on that front that we will continue to pursue that were kind of independent of the draft,” Adams said.

He also hopes to be a player in free agency, which begins Monday.

“We’ve prioritized exactly what we are looking for, the needs, right through forwards throughout the organization, to D and goaltending,” Adams said. “Now we will go after it. It’s always a little bit unsure because it has to be a match. We have to put our best foot forward in terms of free agents and they have to want to be in Buffalo. But, we have to make it work. But, that is what we need to do in the areas where we think we need to add.”