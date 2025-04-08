Point gets 3 points, Lightning defeat Rangers to gain in Atlantic

The Lightning (45-26-6) trail the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have a game in hand, for first place with five games remaining. The Lightning are home against Toronto on Wednesday.

Point, who also had an assist, has scored at least 40 goals in three straight seasons, tying Steven Stamkos for the Lightning record for most consecutive 40-goal seasons.

Nikita Kucherov scored and had two assists to reach 81 this season. He's the fourth player in NHL history to record at least 80 assists in three straight seasons, joining Wayne Gretzky (13), Paul Coffey (three) and Bobby Orr (three).

Kucherov is tied with Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon for the NHL scoring lead with 115 points (34 goals, 81 assists).

Jake Guentzel had three assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves.

Mika Zibanejad scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 18 saves for the Rangers (36-34-7), who remain six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Each has five games remaining.

Kucherov, Yanni Gourde and Point scored in a span of 1:45 in the first period.

Kucherov made it 1-0 with a power-play goal off the rush at 13:09. Guentzel started the rush to Kucherov, who passed it back and forth with Point, and scored from the left post.

Gourde increased the lead to 2-0 at 13:45, collecting the rebound of Gage Concalves' shot on his backhand and putting the puck in while falling down.

Point scored his 40th on the power play at 14:54 to give Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead. Kucherov collected his 80th assist by moving the puck to Guentzel below the right face-off circle. Guentzel slid it across to Point, who jammed it in from the left post.

Zibanejad's power-play goal at 3:16 of the second period cut the lead to 3-1.

Kucherov and Guentzel again set up Point for a power-play goal from near the left post at 15:40 of the third period to make it 4-1.

Brandon Hagel scored into the empty net at 17:18 for the 5-1 final.