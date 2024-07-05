2024 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

The 32 players selected in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft have NHL hopes. Some have gotten a start toward that goal by signing a three-year, entry-level contract.

More could sign as we make our way through the 2024-25 season.

Here is a look at which players have signed and the status of the others:

1. Macklin Celebrini, C, San Jose Sharks (unsigned)

Could sign with Sharks and play in NHL or American Hockey League, or return to Boston University

2. Artyom Levshunov, D, Chicago Blackhawks (unsigned)

Could sign with Blackhawks and play in NHL or AHL, or return to Michigan State University

3. Beckett Sennecke, RW, Anaheim Ducks (unsigned)

Expected to play for Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League

4. Cayden Lindstrom, C, Columbus Blue Jackets (unsigned)

Expected to play for Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League

5. Ivan Demidov, RW, Montreal Canadiens (unsigned)

Will play for SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League

6. Tij Iginla, C, Utah Hockey Club (unsigned)

Expected to play for Kelowna of the WHL

7. Carter Yakemchuk, D, Ottawa Senators (unsigned)

Expected to play for Calgary of the WHL

8. Berkly Catton, C, Seattle Kraken

Signed entry-level contract July 5. Expected to play for Spokane of the WHL

9. Zayne Parekh, D, Calgary Flames

Signed entry-level contract July 5. Expected to play for Saginaw of OHL

10. Anton Silayev, D, New Jersey Devils (unsigned)

Will play for Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL

11. Sam Dickinson, D, San Jose Sharks (unsigned)

Expected to play for London of the OHL

12. Zeev Buium, D, Minnesota Wild (unsigned)

Expected to play for the University of Denver

13. Jett Luchanko, C, Philadelphia Flyers (unsigned)

Expected to play for Guelph of the OHL

14. Konsta Helenius, C, Buffalo Sabres (unsigned)

Expected to play for Tappara in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland

15. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, RW, Detroit Red Wings (unsigned)

Expected to play with Skelleftea in the Swedish Hockey League

16. Adam Jiricek, D, St. Louis Blues

Signed entry-level contract July 2. Expected to play with Plzen in Czech Extraliga, the top professional league in the Czech Republic

17. Terik Parascak, RW, Washington Capitals

Signed entry-level contract July 5. Expected to play with Prince George of the WHL

18. Sacha Boisvert, C, Chicago Blackhawks (unsigned)

Expected to play at the University of North Dakota

19. Trevor Connelly, LW, Vegas Golden Knights (unsigned)

Expected to play at Providence College

20. Cole Eiserman, LW, New York Islanders (unsigned)

Expected to play at Boston University

21. Michael Hage, C, Montreal Canadiens (unsigned)

Expected to play at the University of Michigan

22. Egor Surin, C, Nashville Predators (unsigned)

Will play for Yaroslavl in KHL

23. Stian Solberg, D, Anaheim Ducks (unsigned)

Expected to play for Farjestad in Swedish Hockey League

24. Cole Beaudoin, C, Utah Hockey Club (unsigned)

Expected to play for Barrie of OHL

25. Dean Letourneau, C, Boston Bruins (unsigned)

Will play for Boston College

26. Liam Greentree, RW, Los Angeles Kings (unsigned)

Expected to play for Windsor of OHL

27. Marek Vanacker, LW, Chicago Blackhawks (unsigned)

Expected to play for Brantford of the OHL

28. Matvei Gridin, RW, Calgary Flames

Signed entry-level contract July 5. Expected to play for Val-d'Or of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

29. Emil Hemming, RW, Dallas Stars (unsigned)

Expected to play for TPS in Liiga

30. EJ Emery, D, New York Rangers (unsigned)

Will play at the University of North Dakota

31. Ben Danford, D, Toronto Maple Leafs (unsigned)

Expected to play for Oshawa of the OHL

32. Sam O'Reilly, RW, Edmonton Oilers (unsigned)

Expected to play for London of the OHL