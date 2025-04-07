Panthers focused on getting healthy for chance at Cup repeat, not standings

DETROIT -- When the Florida Panthers took the ice Sunday, they did not look like the team that won the Stanley Cup last season.
No Aleksander Barkov. No Sam Bennett. No Aaron Ekblad. No Gustav Forsling, Dmitry Kulikov, Sam Reinhart or Matthew Tkachuk.
Sergei Bobrovsky wasn't in goal, either, because the Panthers were playing their second game in two days.
"I almost wish some of those guys were in the lineup, because you look over in warmup, and you go, 'Well, where is everybody?'" Detroit Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. "I don't want to disrespect or anything, but you let your guard down a little bit."
The Panthers lost 2-1 at Little Caesars Arena, falling to 0-4-1 in their past five games. It remains to be seen who will be in the lineup in a key Atlantic Division game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4).
But don't let your guard down. The Panthers have clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and they care less about where they finish in the standings than they do about getting healthy and playing the right way.
With a full lineup, they will have a chance to repeat.
"You always want every advantage that you can possibly get -- home ice and all that," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "But we've got to heal some of these guys, and we've got to give ourselves a chance to be physically right when it starts."
Ekblad, one of Florida's top defensemen, is serving a 20-game suspension for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. He will be eligible to return for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round.
Tkachuk, an emotional leader and star forward, has missed the past 20 games with a lower-body injury. He is expected to return for the first game of the playoffs.