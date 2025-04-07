Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Doughty questionable for Kings against Kraken
McCabe, Kampf out next 2 games for Maple Leafs; Tkachuk misses 4th straight for Senators
© Luke Hales/Getty Images
Los Angeles Kings
Drew Doughty is questionable against the Seattle Kraken on Monday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN, KONG).
The defenseman did not practice Sunday after missing the last 7:46 of the third period in a 3-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Doughty has been limited or held out of practices and morning skates to manage his left ankle after breaking it in a preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 25.
He made his season debut Jan. 29 and has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 28 games while averaging a team-high 24:18 of ice time.
“No, I think everything is precautionary, what I could call it, but not a concern,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said Sunday. “I mean, we said he’ll be dealing with something the rest of the way, so he’s never going to be 100 [percent].
“We just want to make sure, you know, schedule, minutes, timing, all those kinds of things, that we keep him relatively fresh.”
Los Angeles (44-23-9) has clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth and is second in the Pacific Division, four points ahead of the Oilers and five behind the first-place Golden Knights.
Alex Turcotte (upper body) returned to practice Sunday in a noncontact jersey, the forward’s first on-ice work with the team after missing seven games. Turcotte has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 64 games.
“That’s progress, back on the ice with the jersey on,” Hiller said. “I thought he looked good today. We’ll be careful where he goes. I wouldn’t expect him anytime soon, but progress for sure.” -- Dan Greenspan
Toronto Maple Leafs
Jake McCabe and David Kampf each will not travel and will miss the Maple Leafs’ next two games on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4) and Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
“They’ll stay home,” coach Craig Berube said Monday. “They were skating today, which is good, but they’ll be out the next two games.”
McCabe, a defenseman, left a 3-2 win against the Panthers on April 1 late in the third period with an undisclosed injury; Kampf, a forward, left the same game after the second period with an upper-body injury.
Berube said Friday each was day to day and added Monday that “it looks like (they are progressing well).”
Toronto (47-25-4) has clinched a playoff berth and is first in the Atlantic Division, four points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning. -- Dave McCarthy
Ottawa Senators
Brady Tkachuk missed his fourth straight game Sunday, a 4-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, because of an upper-body injury.
The forward and Senators captain has not resumed skating.
"I was hoping he was going to skate today, but he’s not going to," coach Travis Green said Friday. "So, it's about all I can say about it."
Tkachuk was injured on a hit by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves during Ottawa's 1-0 overtime loss March 30. He remains day to day.
He leads Ottawa with 29 goals in 71 games, and his 55 points are third.
"He's a big piece to our team," forward Ridly Greig said. "He brings a lot of compete and that kind of emotional side of the game. Everybody has kind of got to step up a little bit and there's a lot more minutes for somebody out there, so guys have to step up."
The Senators (42-29-6) hold the first wild card in the Eastern Conference, five points ahead of the Montreal Canadiens. They trail the Panthers by two points for third in the Atlantic. -- Callum Fraser
Washington Capitals
Aliaksei Protas is week to week with a lower-body injury, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery announced before a 4-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday.
The forward told NHL.com he sustained a skate cut to his foot in the third period of a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Protas finished with two shots on goal in 11:39 of ice time.
He is third on the Capitals with 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists) and is a team-best plus-40 in 76 games this season.
Anthony Beauvillier replaced Protas in the lineup Sunday. Washington (49-19-9) would have clinched the Metropolitan Division with a win. -- Stefen Rosner
Florida Panthers
Aleksander Barkov (upper body) missed his third straight game Sunday, a 2-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings.
"It's not serious, but he’s not playing this weekend," Florida coach Paul Maurice said Friday of his team’s No. 1 center and captain.
Barkov appeared to sustain the injury during a 3-2 overtime loss at Montreal on April 1. He left with 6:09 remaining in the second period but returned for the start of the third, ultimately playing 18:27.
He did not play in a 3-2 loss at Toronto on April 1 or a 3-0 loss at Ottawa on Saturday.
Barkov is second on the Panthers with 67 points (19 goals, 48 assists) in 64 games.
Center Nico Sturm (upper body) could play against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
Florida (44-28-4) has lost five in a row (0-4-1) and is two points behind Tampa Bay for second in the Atlantic, and two ahead of the fourth-place Senators. -- Derek Van Diest