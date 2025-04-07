NHL Buzz: Doughty questionable for Kings against Kraken

Los Angeles Kings

Drew Doughty is questionable against the Seattle Kraken on Monday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN, KONG).

The defenseman did not practice Sunday after missing the last 7:46 of the third period in a 3-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Doughty has been limited or held out of practices and morning skates to manage his left ankle after breaking it in a preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 25.

He made his season debut Jan. 29 and has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 28 games while averaging a team-high 24:18 of ice time.

“No, I think everything is precautionary, what I could call it, but not a concern,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said Sunday. “I mean, we said he’ll be dealing with something the rest of the way, so he’s never going to be 100 [percent].

“We just want to make sure, you know, schedule, minutes, timing, all those kinds of things, that we keep him relatively fresh.”

Los Angeles (44-23-9) has clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth and is second in the Pacific Division, four points ahead of the Oilers and five behind the first-place Golden Knights.

Alex Turcotte (upper body) returned to practice Sunday in a noncontact jersey, the forward’s first on-ice work with the team after missing seven games. Turcotte has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 64 games.

“That’s progress, back on the ice with the jersey on,” Hiller said. “I thought he looked good today. We’ll be careful where he goes. I wouldn’t expect him anytime soon, but progress for sure.” -- Dan Greenspan