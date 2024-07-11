Sabres impressed by Helenius' competitive nature

BUFFALO -- Konsta Helenius competitive nature has been evident since he was a child. Growing up, he and his brother, Kalle, who is two years older, not only squared off playing hockey, but also soccer, badminton and tennis.
Kalle often won. But each time he did, Konsta wanted to play again, determined to defeat his brother.
“We fought a lot. That’s why I’m good with battles,” Helenius said with a smile.
That’s helped the 18-year-old forward prospect, selected by the Sabres with the No. 14 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, find success as a teenager at the professional level in Finland. Helenius (5-foot-11, 189 pounds) played the past two seasons for Jukurit in Liiga, the country's top professional league. He had 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 51 regular-season games and another six points (two goals and four assists) in the playoffs.
He also impressed at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he was the youngest player on the roster.
“That’s something you don’t see very often,” Buffalo general manager Kevyn Adams said. “Just that production at that age is very unique. But there’s just a lot to like. He’s a very competitive player that’s got a skill set that we think will translate really well to the National Hockey League.”