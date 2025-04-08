LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings failed to increase their lead for second place in the Pacific Division with a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken at Crypto.com Arena on Monday.
Kings lose to Kraken, fail to gain ground in Pacific
Doughty misses game, Kempe leaves for personal reasons for Los Angeles
The loss ended a four-game winning streak for Los Angeles (44-24-9), which remained four points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers, who lost 3-2 to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. The Vegas Golden Knights lead the Pacific Division by five points over the Kings.
“We didn’t get our job done, so I was concerned,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said when asked if he was watching the scoreboard.
Quinton Byfield scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves in his 14th consecutive start allowing two goals or fewer.
Los Angeles forward Adrian Kempe did not play in the third period because of a personal matter. Kempe had four shots in 13:21 of ice time, with his last shift ending with 4:11 left in the second period.
The Kings were also without defensemen Drew Doughty (ankle) and Joel Edmundson (upper body). Doughty had been questionable to play in an effort to manage his left ankle, which he broke in a preseason game against the Golden Knights on Sept. 25. Edmundson is day to day.
“Drew is whatever, he’s the same as he always is,” Hiller said. “We got to give him a little time. And 'Eddie' is day to day, so those really weren’t hard decisions just based on that. So, we’re not sure when they’ll be back.”
Matty Beniers and Brandon Montour scored for the Kraken (34-38-6), who have won the first three games of a five-game road trip. Joey Daccord made 28 saves.
“It’s tough mentally and to keep guys playing the right way, but we’ve done a great job,” Montour said. “Personally, I think after the deadline we’ve become a better team. ... Wins or loses, you know, I think guys are happy with where our game is going. And again, we grow. Unfortunate what position we put ourselves in, but guys are fighting until the end.”
Byfield gave the Kings a 1-0 lead 1:48 into the first period. With one hand on his stick while battling for position with Shane Wright at the top of the crease, he first deflected Kyle Burroughs' backhand shot from along the left boards before twisting around and knocking the rebound into the open net.
It was Byfield's 20th goal of the season, tying his NHL career high.
“What I liked about it is he was there and he actually got a stick on it,” Hiller said. “I know he ends up putting it in with one hand. ... That’ll be something we’ll all watch as his career develops, getting more tips in front of the net. Nice to see it happen.”
The Kraken tied it 1-1 at 18:35 of the first when Beniers cleaned up Jamie Oleksiak’s centering pass. Kuemper came out of his crease to defend a potential sharp-angled shot from Oleksiak, giving Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen free access to the paint for the pass.
Montour put Seattle ahead 2-1 during a 4-on-4 at 19:29. He took a cross-ice pass from Jordan Eberle on a 3-on-2 rush and roofed a wrist shot from the left circle over Kuemper's glove.
“Obviously, ‘Ebbs’ makes the play, and nice to see that it went in, but you jump in, you try to create offense,” Montour said. “I think our team’s stronger and creates more of a challenge when we help our forwards create."
Montour has 17 goals this season, an NHL career high.
“I mean, the puck is finding a way in,” he said. “I take pride in and am confident in my shot.”
Kuemper kept it a one-goal game in the second period by making three key saves. He first stopped two different breakaways by Tolvanen before later reaching back to make a stick save on Jaden Schwartz’s shot from the low slot into an otherwise open net at 17:16.
“Lost our man on the face-off and he had to clean it up,” Hiller said. “What a great save.”
NOTES: Kuemper is the fourth goaltender to allow two goals or fewer in at least 14 straight starts since the NHL expanded in 1967-68, joining Miikka Kiprusoff (16 in 2003-04), Dwayne Roloson (14 in 2003-04) and Martin Brodeur (14 in 1997-98). ... Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans did not play because of an illness.