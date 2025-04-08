Kings lose to Kraken, fail to gain ground in Pacific

Los Angeles forward Adrian Kempe did not play in the third period because of a personal matter. Kempe had four shots in 13:21 of ice time, with his last shift ending with 4:11 left in the second period.

The Kings were also without defensemen Drew Doughty (ankle) and Joel Edmundson (upper body). Doughty had been questionable to play in an effort to manage his left ankle, which he broke in a preseason game against the Golden Knights on Sept. 25. Edmundson is day to day.

“Drew is whatever, he’s the same as he always is,” Hiller said. “We got to give him a little time. And 'Eddie' is day to day, so those really weren’t hard decisions just based on that. So, we’re not sure when they’ll be back.”

Matty Beniers and Brandon Montour scored for the Kraken (34-38-6), who have won the first three games of a five-game road trip. Joey Daccord made 28 saves.

“It’s tough mentally and to keep guys playing the right way, but we’ve done a great job,” Montour said. “Personally, I think after the deadline we’ve become a better team. ... Wins or loses, you know, I think guys are happy with where our game is going. And again, we grow. Unfortunate what position we put ourselves in, but guys are fighting until the end.”

Byfield gave the Kings a 1-0 lead 1:48 into the first period. With one hand on his stick while battling for position with Shane Wright at the top of the crease, he first deflected Kyle Burroughs' backhand shot from along the left boards before twisting around and knocking the rebound into the open net.

It was Byfield's 20th goal of the season, tying his NHL career high.

“What I liked about it is he was there and he actually got a stick on it,” Hiller said. “I know he ends up putting it in with one hand. ... That’ll be something we’ll all watch as his career develops, getting more tips in front of the net. Nice to see it happen.”