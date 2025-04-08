Theodore healthy, contributing for Golden Knights after injury at 4 Nations Face-Off

CHICAGO -- When Shea Theodore sustained an upper-body injury in Canada’s first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, the disappointment was twofold. Not only was the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman denied the chance to continue playing on an international stage, he would also miss several NHL games.

“I was looking forward to that tournament for so long, a chance to prove myself and where I am around the League. That was tough,” Theodore said. “At the same time, I was able to get some good rest and kind of mentally prepare for what we have coming up.”

What he and the Golden Knights have coming up, they hope, is another playoff run that ends with the second Stanley Cup championship in their history. Theodore may have missed the remainder of the international tournament, but he’s definitely made an impact in the NHL throughout his career.

Theodore has a career-high 54 points (seven goals, 47 assists) in 62 games, fourth for Vegas in scoring behind forwards Jack Eichel (93 points), Mark Stone (67) and Tomas Hertl (59). He leads Golden Knights defensemen with 19 power-play points and is averaging 21:49 of ice time per game, second for Vegas behind defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (22:24).

“I think just it’s the way he skates and transports the puck,” Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb said of Theodore. “He creates a lot of offense for our guys up front and getting the puck in their hands when he’s up the ice, a good fourth man, and attacks. He’s huge that way, and defensively he’s been rock solid this year.”