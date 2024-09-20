Levshunov out 4 more weeks for Blackhawks with foot injury

CHICAGO -- Artyom Levshunov is expected to be sidelined another four weeks because of a right foot injury, but the Chicago Blackhawks defenseman could start skating soon.

Levshunov, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, will be out another four weeks after getting injuring when he blocked a shot off his right foot while training in Florida on Sept. 11.

"If everything goes well with his next (doctor) visit, in the next seven days, he can start skating at least. So I think he'll be looking forward to that," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. "He's around the facility. We kind of have to kick him out most days but yeah, he's super eager to go. He's pretty disappointed but he's able to do a lot of other training, so it's not like he's sitting around, sedentary, doing nothing."

The 18-year-old did not skate in the Blackhawks' prospect practices last week, nor did he participate in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in Maryland Heights, Missouri, on Sept. 13 and 14.

Levshunov, the third-youngest player in men's college hockey last season, was tied for 10th among NCAA defensemen with 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games with Michigan State. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year and was selected for the All-Big Ten First Team and All-Freshman Team. Levshunov led the Big Ten with a plus-27 rating.

He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on July 6.

"I think it just [stinks] for him it started like this, but he said he's feeling good," said Blackhawk center Connor Bedard, who announced Chicago's selection of Levshunov at the draft. "He's around all the time. He's been in the gym all day. He's a great guy. I got to know a little bit this past week, so that's been fun. Excited for him to get back on the ice. I'm sure he's itching for that, for sure."

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson also said that Levshunov is handling the situation well.

"I just know I see a smiley face in the dressing room every day," Richardson said Thursday, after the Blackhawks finished their first day of training camp. "He's a fun guy and loves to be around. He can't wait to get out there. The trainers will have to wrestle him off until his timeline."

Davidson also said Blackhawks goaltender Laurent Brossoit, who had surgery on the meniscus in his right knee Aug. 27, also could return in about four weeks. The 31-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Blackhawks on July 1. Davidson said they'll see how camp goes to decide who backs up starting goalie Petr Mrazek until Brossoit returns.

The Blackhawks first preseason game is against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. They open the regular season at the Utah Hockey Club on Oct. 8.