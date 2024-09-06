Vlasic of Blackhawks talks 2025 Winter Classic in visit to Wrigley Field

CHICAGO -- Alex Vlasic can recall watching the 2009 NHL Winter Classic, when the Chicago Blackhawks played the Detroit Red Wings at Wrigley Field.

This time, the Blackhawks defenseman and Illinois native is looking forward to being on the ice for the 2025 Discover Winter Classic on New Year’s Eve, when Chicago will face the St. Louis Blues at the iconic home of the Chicago Cubs (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT).

“As a kid you’re always playing on ponds growing up and you try to mimic whatever you see on TV,” Vlasic said at Wrigley on Friday. “So, watching that one, I’m pretty sure me and my buddies went straight out to a pond after to play hockey, trying to pretend we’re (former Chicago forwards Patrick) Kane and (Jonathan) Toews out there. It just means so much, and I’m sure my family will be happy to see me out there.”

Vlasic, who grew up in Wilmette, Illinois, about 20 miles north of Chicago, was outside the stadium prior to the Cubs’ game against the New York Yankees handing out free shaved ice treats to promote Blackhawks tickets going on sale for the 2024-25 season.

Fans who were at Wrigley to grab a frozen treat before heading to the Cubs game were excited about the upcoming Winter Classic. It’ll mark the second time the outdoor game will have been held more than once in the same stadium. The 2010 and 2023 editions were played at Fenway Park in Boston.

“I went to the original one here against Detroit,” said Bill Jusack of Chicago, who plans to be at the New Year’s Eve game. “It was awesome. It was a super cold day and we lost but it was a great experience.

“Hockey is made to be outdoors. When I was a kid, I used to play outdoor hockey all the time. Coming to watch a game outdoors is really cool, and I wish there would be more games.”