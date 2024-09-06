Vlasic of Blackhawks talks 2025 Winter Classic in visit to Wrigley Field

Defenseman hands out icy treats, says game against Blues at iconic ballpark ‘means so much’

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Alex Vlasic can recall watching the 2009 NHL Winter Classic, when the Chicago Blackhawks played the Detroit Red Wings at Wrigley Field.

This time, the Blackhawks defenseman and Illinois native is looking forward to being on the ice for the 2025 Discover Winter Classic on New Year’s Eve, when Chicago will face the St. Louis Blues at the iconic home of the Chicago Cubs (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT).

“As a kid you’re always playing on ponds growing up and you try to mimic whatever you see on TV,” Vlasic said at Wrigley on Friday. “So, watching that one, I’m pretty sure me and my buddies went straight out to a pond after to play hockey, trying to pretend we’re (former Chicago forwards Patrick) Kane and (Jonathan) Toews out there. It just means so much, and I’m sure my family will be happy to see me out there.”

Vlasic, who grew up in Wilmette, Illinois, about 20 miles north of Chicago, was outside the stadium prior to the Cubs’ game against the New York Yankees handing out free shaved ice treats to promote Blackhawks tickets going on sale for the 2024-25 season.

Fans who were at Wrigley to grab a frozen treat before heading to the Cubs game were excited about the upcoming Winter Classic. It’ll mark the second time the outdoor game will have been held more than once in the same stadium. The 2010 and 2023 editions were played at Fenway Park in Boston.

“I went to the original one here against Detroit,” said Bill Jusack of Chicago, who plans to be at the New Year’s Eve game. “It was awesome. It was a super cold day and we lost but it was a great experience.

“Hockey is made to be outdoors. When I was a kid, I used to play outdoor hockey all the time. Coming to watch a game outdoors is really cool, and I wish there would be more games.”

Elena Soto, who moved to Chicago from Iowa, will be watching it indoors.

“I’m pumped. I have a bunch of friends coming up from Ohio and we’re probably going to watch it at a bar,” she said. “It’s going to be so much fun. The Winter Classic is always a good time, so it’ll be great.”

New Blackhawks television play-by-play announcer Rick Ball was on hand Friday. Though he won’t be part of the national broadcast of the Winter Classic, he’ll be taking it all in.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “This is my third game at Wrigley in my life and it’s my favorite ballpark I’ve ever been in. To see a hockey game in there, I can’t wait.

“They’re such incredible events, amazing PR for the sport and the League and I don’t think anything can top what’s going to happen in one of the great baseball stadiums on the planet, probably the greatest. It’s going to be a home run, to state the obvious, in the ballpark. Fans are going to really see something special there.”

Vlasic, 23, had 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 76 games for the Blackhawks last season, his first full season in the NHL, and signed a six-year, $27.6 million contract ($4.6 million average annual value) with Chicago on April 25 as a pending restricted free agent.

A few months after giving out icy treats outside Wrigley, Vlasic plans to be skating on ice inside the iconic ballpark.

“I feel I haven’t thought about it too much. It probably won’t hit me until we’re gearing up, getting ready for it,” he said. “Hopefully a lot of friends and family will come, and it’ll just be a really unforgettable experience.”

