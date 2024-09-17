Stalock retires after 11 NHL seasons

Alex Stalock has retired from the NHL after 11 seasons.

The 37-year-old goalie last played in the NHL in 2022-23, when he went 9-15-2 with a 3.01 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 27 games (24 starts).

Stalock will join the San Jose Sharks’ broadcast crew, both on radio and television. He was selected by the Sharks in the fourth round (No. 112) of the 2005 NHL Draft and played 63 games for them between 2011-2022.

Stalock went 70-65-20 with a 2.70 GAA, .908 save percentage and 11 shutouts in 179 regular-season games (148 starts) with the Sharks, Minnesota Wild and Blackhawks and 1-4 with a 2.54 GAA and .910 save percentage in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games (five starts).