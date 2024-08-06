Inside look at Chicago Blackhawks

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Chicago Blackhawks got the new face of their franchise when they selected Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Now they’ve brought in more veterans to help their star center and to become more competitive in the Central Division again.

“We want to be better,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said on July 5. “We want to be able to go into games and impose ourselves on a game more than we have in the past, rather than trying to stem the tide or having teams take it to us. We want to be able to play with the puck more and control the game a little more and obviously get more wins as a result. I believe it’s our ability to impose ourselves on the game more than we have, certainly the last two years.”

The rebuild continues for Chicago, which finished 23-53-6 (eighth in the Central Division) in 2023-24. The Blachkahawks got another talented young player when they selected defenseman Artyom Levshunov with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in June. The 18-year-old was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year for Michigan State University, where he had 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games.

Unlike Bedard, Levshunov will probably need some time in the American Hockey League before he’s with the Blackhawks.

Regardless, Chicago needed more veterans, more depth to complement its youth this season. That includes Bedard, who led the Blackhawks with 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games and won the Calder Trophy voted as the top NHL rookie last season.