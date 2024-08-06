Top prospects for Chicago Blackhawks

1. Artyom Levshunov, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 2 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Michigan State University (NCAA): 38 GP, 9-26-35

The 18-year-old decided to turn pro during the first week of July and the Blackhawks will be happy to have Levshunov (6-foot-2, 208 pounds) continue his development with them. The Big-10 Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year will probably start with Rockford, the Blackhawks’ American Hockey League affiliate, but could make the jump to Chicago later in the season.

“Offensively he can drive offense, he can skate, he’s super mobile, he’s got good size, he’s aggressive, he’s a physical defender and we just think there’s more upside to come,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. “So, just the package as well as the potential growth left to come, it was just so intriguing and something we really felt that would just make us a much better organization.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season