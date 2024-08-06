NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Chicago Blackhawks, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Chicago Blackhawks
No. 2 pick Levshunov expected to make NHL debut this season; Nazar could also have impact
1. Artyom Levshunov, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 2 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Michigan State University (NCAA): 38 GP, 9-26-35
The 18-year-old decided to turn pro during the first week of July and the Blackhawks will be happy to have Levshunov (6-foot-2, 208 pounds) continue his development with them. The Big-10 Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year will probably start with Rockford, the Blackhawks’ American Hockey League affiliate, but could make the jump to Chicago later in the season.
“Offensively he can drive offense, he can skate, he’s super mobile, he’s got good size, he’s aggressive, he’s a physical defender and we just think there’s more upside to come,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. “So, just the package as well as the potential growth left to come, it was just so intriguing and something we really felt that would just make us a much better organization.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Frank Nazar, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 13 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Chicago (NHL): 3 GP, 1-0-1; University of Michigan (NCAA): 41 GP, 17-24-41
Nazar (5-9, 175) had a memorable debut for the Blackhawks on April 14, the 20-year-old scoring his first NHL goal on his first shot in a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Since the Blackhawks signed seven veteran free agents on July 1, Nazar may not be on the roster out of camp but could see time in Chicago later.
“With him, it's the speed,” Blackhawks assistant general manager of player development Mark Eaton said. “The quickness is always there, so it's about learning to use that more effectively, getting inside the dots, getting into the scoring areas, using that great asset that he has on both sides of the puck offensively and defensively.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Oliver Moore, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 19 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: University of Minnesota (NCAA): 39 GP, 9-24-33
Moore (5-11, 188) said his freshman season with the Golden Gophers had its “ups and downs” and the 19-year-old is looking for more consistency as a sophomore.
“His biggest improvement was his ability to create offense,” Eaton said. “Finding his way in the college game, the offensive production wasn’t to his liking, but he stuck with it, kept with the good habits and it was nice, I’m sure, for him to see that doing the right things eventually does lead to offensive output.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
4. Sam Rinzel, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 25 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: University of Minnesota (NCAA): 39 GP, 2-26-28
The 20-year-old said he improved defensively in his freshman season at Minnesota, where he’ll be playing again this fall. Rinzel (6-4, 177) has also worked on adding more bulk to his frame.
“He’s filling out, looks great in the gym,” Eaton said. “I think from a confidence standpoint, the great year he had at Minnesota gives him momentum and has helped set him up for having a great summer. So, he’s showed a lot this year on the ice, and he’s showed us a lot this offseason so far as to his work ethic and his ability to put in the work off the ice as well.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
5. Sacha Boisvert, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 18 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Muskegon (United States Hockey League): 61 GP, 36-32-68
A two-way center with a physical game, the 18-year-old also is known as a great shooter. His wrist shot and one-timer are his strengths. Boisvert (6-2, 176) will head to the University of North Dakota in the fall. How he develops there, and how much weight he can add, will help determine which year he transitions to the pro level.
“He's a big body down the middle that gets around the ice really well that has a good scoring touch,” Blackhawks director of amateur scouting Mike Doneghey said. “He can play in a shutdown role. He (was) on a power play in Muskegon and I'm sure he'll be that at North Dakota at some point. He just has a good overall skill package in a variety of roles.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season