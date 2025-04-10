Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Sorokin out for Islanders against Rangers
Tkachuk could miss remainder of regular season for Senators; Hamilton may return for playoffs
New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin will not play against the New York Rangers on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET, MSGSN, MSG 2, TVAS).
The goalie sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of a 7-6 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, when Predators forward Michael McCarron fell on top of him while scoring.
Sorokin remained in the game, finishing the period, but was relieved by backup Marcus Hogberg for the third and overtime.
"After the game I said it was upper body, but after seeing the doctor it has nothing to do with what happened during the summer with his back," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. "It's a lower-body injury."
Roy did not say whether Sorokin would be unavailable for the rest of the regular season.
The Islanders are eight points behind the Montreal Canadians for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and have four games remaining after Thursday.
Sorokin, who had offseason back surgery, is 29-23-6 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 59 games (58 starts).
Goalie Tristan Lennox was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. The 22-year-old, who was selected by New York in the third round (No. 93) in the 2021 NHL Draft, missed significant time because of a lower-body injury and is 0-3-0 with a 4.44 GAA and .832 save percentage in four games for Bridgeport. -- Stefen Rosner
Ottawa Senators
Brady Tkachuk may not return before the Stanley Cup Playoffs because of an upper-body injury.
When asked Wednesday if the forward and Senators captain would be in the lineup if the playoffs started tomorrow, president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios said, "I would think so, yes. I can't give you a definitive [answer]."
The Senators (42-30-6) clinched a playoff berth Tuesday for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Tkachuk, who leads Ottawa with 29 goals and has 55 points in 71 games, has missed five games since taking a hit from Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves on March 30 that was deemed interference.
Ottawa hosts the Montreal Canadiens on Friday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SNE, SNO, SNW). The Senators are three points ahead of the Canadiens for the first wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
"He continues to progress," Staios said of Tkachuk. "Now that we've clinched a playoff spot, I think every team goes through these discussions. Like, what is the best situation? Do you rest players? How do you manage that? We haven't figured that part out yet, but to me, you always want to keep the team moving along and competing at a high level to roll into the playoffs at the right time. But certainly those will be discussions that we'll have, as far as lineup for the last four games."
Nick Cousins, who has missed 29 games since sustaining a knee injury in a collision with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jacob Quillan on Jan. 25, traveled with the team for its game at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, a 5-2 loss, but the forward did not play.
"He's very close." Staios said of Cousins. "I don't know if there has been a player that has attacked his rehab the way this guy has. He really deserves a lot of credit. He's pushed through very quickly and sort of expedited his possible return to play." -- Callum Fraser
Pittsburgh Penguins
Rutger McGroarty will miss the rest of the regular season because of a lower-body injury.
The 21-year-old rookie forward did not practice Thursday after taking a shot off his left skate late during the second period of a 5-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. He could return during the Calder Cup Playoffs if Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League advances far enough, Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said.
Forwards Tommy Novak (lower body), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed), Noel Acciari (undisclosed) and Matt Nieto (undisclosed) also will be out the rest of the season for the Penguins, who have three games remaining, beginning at the New Jersey Devils on Friday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, NHLN). Pittsburgh did not qualify for the playoffs for the third straight season.
Forwards Vasily Ponomarev, Emil Bemstrom and Valtteri Puustinen were recalled from the AHL on an emergency basis.
McGroarty had been on the first line with center Sidney Crosby since being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on March 28. Acquired in a trade from the Winnipeg Jets on Aug. 22, he has three points (one goal, two assists) in eight NHL games.
"It's disappointing because he was playing real well and we thought it was a great experience for him to get NHL games," Sullivan said. "We're hopeful that Rutger's injury will come around. We're hopeful that Wilkes-Barre will play long enough that he has an opportunity to help them continue to have success down there. That's an important experience for him as well."
Rookie forward Ville Koivunen replaced McGroarty at first-line left wing Thursday. -- Wes Crosby
Boston Bruins
Defenseman Charlie McAvoy and forward Mark Kastelic will miss the final three games of the season for the Bruins, coach Joe Sacco said.
"Just not ready to play, that’s the bottom line right now," Sacco said. "The medical staff feels they're not ready to play the last two games after tonight."
McAvoy, who has not played since the 4 Nations Face-Off, suffered an injury to his right shoulder while playing for the United States against Finland on Feb. 13. He played against Canada on Feb. 15 before being admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital with pain in his shoulder. He was diagnosed with an infection and a significant injury to his AC joint. Has
McAvoy has been practicing in a regular jersey for the last week but will not play. He had 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 50 games this season.
Kastelic has not played since suffering an upper-body injury on March 20. He has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 61 games. -- Joe McDonald
New Jersey Devils
Dougie Hamilton could return to the lineup for the start of the playoffs.
The defenseman, who was ruled out the remainder of the regular season March 13 because of a lower-body injury, has been skating on his own the past two weeks.
"I think there's a chance he (could return for the first round of the playoffs), but it's just a matter of how he continues to progress," coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday. "He is on the ice, which is a positive sign. There has been no discussion at this point yet of him joining the team, which speaks to the fact he's not where he needs to be. But obviously that's a significant checkpoint for us that's on the horizon."
Hamilton left a 4-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on March 4 after getting tangled with Stars forward Mason Marchment behind the Dallas net in the first period.
Hamilton leads Devils defensemen in goals (nine) and is second in assists (31) and points (40). He is tied for first with 15 power-play points.
New Jersey (41-30-7) is third in the Metropolitan Division, seven points behind the second-place Carolina Hurricanes. -- Mike G. Morreale