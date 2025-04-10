NHL Buzz: Sorokin out for Islanders against Rangers

New York Islanders

Ilya Sorokin will not play against the New York Rangers on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET, MSGSN, MSG 2, TVAS).

The goalie sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of a 7-6 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, when Predators forward Michael McCarron fell on top of him while scoring.

Sorokin remained in the game, finishing the period, but was relieved by backup Marcus Hogberg for the third and overtime.

"After the game I said it was upper body, but after seeing the doctor it has nothing to do with what happened during the summer with his back," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. "It's a lower-body injury."

Roy did not say whether Sorokin would be unavailable for the rest of the regular season.

The Islanders are eight points behind the Montreal Canadians for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and have four games remaining after Thursday.

Sorokin, who had offseason back surgery, is 29-23-6 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 59 games (58 starts).

Goalie Tristan Lennox was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. The 22-year-old, who was selected by New York in the third round (No. 93) in the 2021 NHL Draft, missed significant time because of a lower-body injury and is 0-3-0 with a 4.44 GAA and .832 save percentage in four games for Bridgeport. -- Stefen Rosner