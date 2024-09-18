The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Chicago Blackhawks.
Blackhawks season preview: Veterans look to support Bedard in playoff push
Forwards Bertuzzi, Teravainen, goalie Brossoit among key additions for Chicago
© Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Coach: Luke Richardson (third season)
Last season: 23-53-6, eighth in Central Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs
3 KEYS
1. Bedard’s encore
The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft enters this season having won the Calder Trophy, voted as the League's top rookie. The 19-year-old center will have much more of a veteran presence around him, which should help him improve upon the 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games he had to lead the Blackhawks last season. Forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen, who each signed with Chicago as a free agent on July 1, could be potential linemates for Bedard. He also had good chemistry with right wing Philipp Kurashev last season, so expect them to get some playing time together again.
2. Goal standard
Laurent Brossoit, who the Blackhawks signed as a free agent July 1, could miss the start of the season after he had surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee Aug. 27. He needs 5-7 weeks to recover. But once he returns, he should complement No. 1 Petr Mrazek, each playing behind a defense group trying to find its way. Brossoit, 15-5-2 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and three shutouts in 23 games (22 starts) with the Winnipeg Jets last season, hopes for similar success behind Mrazek, who was 18-31-4 with a 3.05 GAA, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 56 games (53 starts).
3. Score more
Signing Bertuzzi and Teravainen, who had 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 76 games with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2023-24, should help Chicago's production, which ranked last in the NHL last season (2.17 goals per game). Improved health should also help; forward Taylor Hall is back after missing most of last season because of knee surgery in November. The same goes for forward Andreas Athanasiou, who was limited to 28 games due to injury. He had nine points (two goals, seven assists) last season after having 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) in 81 games in 2022-23.
ROSTER RUNDOWN
Making the cut
Arvid Soderblom could make the Blackhawks roster out of training camp if Brossoit isn’t ready to go. He was 5-22-2, 3.92 GAA, .880 save percentage in 32 games (29 starts) as Mrazek’s backup last season. Otherwise, it’s going to be tough for prospects to crack the Chicago lineup after it signed eight players, mainly veterans, on July 1.
Most intriguing addition
Two days after agreeing to a four-year, $22 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value), Bertuzzi said the longer-term deal was “going to allow me to play more freely and do my thing and just worry about hockey.” The 29-year-old is happy to be part of the Blackhawks’ rebuild and is welcoming the chance to play with Bedard. It’s an opportunity for Bertuzzi to get his numbers up again as well; his best season was in 2021-22, when he had 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) in 68 games with the Detroit Red Wings. He had 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 80 games last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. A comfortable and confident Bertuzzi could be a big boost for Chicago.
Biggest potential surprise
Defenseman Artyom Levshunov’s status for the start of training camp is uncertain because of a right foot injury sustained from blocking a shot in practice during rookie camp. Nevertheless, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft could end up being part of the main roster at some point this season. Levshunov, the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year with 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games with Michigan State last season, isn’t lacking for confidence. Once the 18-year-old gets back on the ice, if he can catch up quickly, he could be a factor.
Ready to contribute
There’s a chance Frank Nazar makes the roster out of training camp if he dazzles. Even if he doesn’t, it won’t be a surprise if the 20-year-old center joins the Blackhawks at some point this season. Nazar played in three regular-season games last April after wrapping up his sophomore season at the University of Michigan, scoring his first NHL goal on his first shot in his debut on April 14. He said he focused on conditioning this summer to prepare for a potential 82-game season.
Fantasy sleeper
Bertuzzi, F (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- He bounced around the Maple Leafs' top-six forward group last season but finished strong with 21 points (14 goals, seven assists) in his final 26 regular-season games. With potential exposure to Bedard at even strength and a net-front power-play role with Chicago, Bertuzzi has a ceiling of 70-plus points (NHL career-best 0.91 points per game with the Red Wings in 2021-22) with strong hits coverage (98 in 80 games last season; 1.08 per game in NHL career). -- Pete Jensen
PROJECTED LINEUP
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Taylor Hall -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Teuvo Teravainen
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Lukas Reichel -- Ryan Donato -- Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy
Alec Martinez -- T.J. Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Laurent Brossoit