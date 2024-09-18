Blackhawks season preview: Veterans look to support Bedard in playoff push

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Arvid Soderblom could make the Blackhawks roster out of training camp if Brossoit isn’t ready to go. He was 5-22-2, 3.92 GAA, .880 save percentage in 32 games (29 starts) as Mrazek’s backup last season. Otherwise, it’s going to be tough for prospects to crack the Chicago lineup after it signed eight players, mainly veterans, on July 1.

Most intriguing addition

Two days after agreeing to a four-year, $22 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value), Bertuzzi said the longer-term deal was “going to allow me to play more freely and do my thing and just worry about hockey.” The 29-year-old is happy to be part of the Blackhawks’ rebuild and is welcoming the chance to play with Bedard. It’s an opportunity for Bertuzzi to get his numbers up again as well; his best season was in 2021-22, when he had 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) in 68 games with the Detroit Red Wings. He had 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 80 games last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. A comfortable and confident Bertuzzi could be a big boost for Chicago.

Biggest potential surprise

Defenseman Artyom Levshunov’s status for the start of training camp is uncertain because of a right foot injury sustained from blocking a shot in practice during rookie camp. Nevertheless, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft could end up being part of the main roster at some point this season. Levshunov, the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year with 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games with Michigan State last season, isn’t lacking for confidence. Once the 18-year-old gets back on the ice, if he can catch up quickly, he could be a factor.