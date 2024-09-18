Blackhawks season preview: Veterans look to support Bedard in playoff push

Forwards Bertuzzi, Teravainen, goalie Brossoit among key additions for Chicago

chi-preview-bedard-kurashev

© Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Chicago Blackhawks.

Coach: Luke Richardson (third season)

Last season: 23-53-6, eighth in Central Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Bedard’s encore

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft enters this season having won the Calder Trophy, voted as the League's top rookie. The 19-year-old center will have much more of a veteran presence around him, which should help him improve upon the 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games he had to lead the Blackhawks last season. Forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen, who each signed with Chicago as a free agent on July 1, could be potential linemates for Bedard. He also had good chemistry with right wing Philipp Kurashev last season, so expect them to get some playing time together again.

DAL@CHI: Bedard snipes puck home on the power play

2. Goal standard

Laurent Brossoit, who the Blackhawks signed as a free agent July 1, could miss the start of the season after he had surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee Aug. 27. He needs 5-7 weeks to recover. But once he returns, he should complement No. 1 Petr Mrazek, each playing behind a defense group trying to find its way. Brossoit, 15-5-2 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and three shutouts in 23 games (22 starts) with the Winnipeg Jets last season, hopes for similar success behind Mrazek, who was 18-31-4 with a 3.05 GAA, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 56 games (53 starts).

3. Score more

Signing Bertuzzi and Teravainen, who had 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 76 games with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2023-24, should help Chicago's production, which ranked last in the NHL last season (2.17 goals per game). Improved health should also help; forward Taylor Hall is back after missing most of last season because of knee surgery in November. The same goes for forward Andreas Athanasiou, who was limited to 28 games due to injury. He had nine points (two goals, seven assists) last season after having 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) in 81 games in 2022-23.

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Arvid Soderblom could make the Blackhawks roster out of training camp if Brossoit isn’t ready to go. He was 5-22-2, 3.92 GAA, .880 save percentage in 32 games (29 starts) as Mrazek’s backup last season. Otherwise, it’s going to be tough for prospects to crack the Chicago lineup after it signed eight players, mainly veterans, on July 1.

Most intriguing addition

Two days after agreeing to a four-year, $22 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value), Bertuzzi said the longer-term deal was “going to allow me to play more freely and do my thing and just worry about hockey.” The 29-year-old is happy to be part of the Blackhawks’ rebuild and is welcoming the chance to play with Bedard. It’s an opportunity for Bertuzzi to get his numbers up again as well; his best season was in 2021-22, when he had 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) in 68 games with the Detroit Red Wings. He had 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 80 games last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. A comfortable and confident Bertuzzi could be a big boost for Chicago.

Biggest potential surprise

Defenseman Artyom Levshunov’s status for the start of training camp is uncertain because of a right foot injury sustained from blocking a shot in practice during rookie camp. Nevertheless, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft could end up being part of the main roster at some point this season. Levshunov, the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year with 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games with Michigan State last season, isn’t lacking for confidence. Once the 18-year-old gets back on the ice, if he can catch up quickly, he could be a factor.

The Chicago Blackhawks select Artyom Levshunov with the second overall pick

Ready to contribute

There’s a chance Frank Nazar makes the roster out of training camp if he dazzles. Even if he doesn’t, it won’t be a surprise if the 20-year-old center joins the Blackhawks at some point this season. Nazar played in three regular-season games last April after wrapping up his sophomore season at the University of Michigan, scoring his first NHL goal on his first shot in his debut on April 14. He said he focused on conditioning this summer to prepare for a potential 82-game season.

Fantasy sleeper

Bertuzzi, F (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- He bounced around the Maple Leafs' top-six forward group last season but finished strong with 21 points (14 goals, seven assists) in his final 26 regular-season games. With potential exposure to Bedard at even strength and a net-front power-play role with Chicago, Bertuzzi has a ceiling of 70-plus points (NHL career-best 0.91 points per game with the Red Wings in 2021-22) with strong hits coverage (98 in 80 games last season; 1.08 per game in NHL career). -- Pete Jensen

PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Taylor Hall -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Teuvo Teravainen

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Lukas Reichel -- Ryan Donato -- Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy

Alec Martinez -- T.J. Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Laurent Brossoit

Related Content

Inside look at Chicago Blackhawks

Nazar trying to stand out among crowded forward group with Blackhawks

Levshunov to miss Blackhawks prospect tournament with injury

Vlasic of Blackhawks talks 2025 Winter Classic in visit to Wrigley Field

Brossoit has knee surgery, could miss start of season for Blackhawks

Lumley holds record for goalies that will stand forever in NHL history

2025 Winter Classic at Wrigley will be ‘completely different experience’ from 2009 game

Vanacker, Blackhawks prospect, ready for 'key role' in OHL after surgery

Top prospects for Chicago Blackhawks

3 questions facing Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks fantasy projections for 2024-25

NHL EDGE stats for Chicago Blackhawks

Season Previews

Hurricanes season preview: Gostisbehere, Walker bring new look on defense

Sabres season preview: Ruff returns, aims to help end playoff drought

Flames season preview: Huberdeau needs to bounce back

Maple Leafs’ new additions provide Stanley Cup Playoff experience

Laine welcoming opportunity to be part of 'something special' with Canadiens

Ducks season preview: Gauthier, Carlsson seek to add scoring boost

Bruins season preview: Lindholm, Zadorov expected to fill needed roles

Minten eyeing role with Maple Leafs heading into Prospect Showdown

McDavid says loyalty, family, winning key factors in new Oilers contract

Montour taking long view with Kraken after winning Stanley Cup with Panthers

Crosby ‘optimistic’ about signing new contract with Penguins

Hedman feels Lightning still ‘have the team to be a contender’

Reinhart, Panthers 'hungry for more' following Stanley Cup title last season

Laine 'in good spirits' with Canadiens, Suzuki says

Boeser cleared to play for Canucks after blood clot in leg

Levshunov eager to play alongside Bedard with Blackhawks

Doan aims to build legacy with Utah Hockey Club similar to father’s with Coyotes

Vlasic of Blackhawks talks 2025 Winter Classic in visit to Wrigley Field