NHL EDGE stats for Chicago Blackhawks

Bedard’s midrange shots, average skating distance leaders, Bertuzzi signing among highlights
1. Forward Connor Bedard ranked in the 96th percentile in midrange shots on goal (95) and 93rd percentile in midrange goals (11) during his rookie season.
Bedard won the Calder Trophy voted the top NHL rookie despite the Blackhawks missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs and him being limited to 68 games because of a fractured jaw. As the offensive game of this generational talent continues to expand, more reinforcements will arrive after the offseason signings of wings Teuvo Teravainen and Tyler Bertuzzi Chicago also selected defenseman Artyom Levshunov (No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft), who has signed his entry-level contract and could join the roster as early as this season.
2. Chicago had two of the NHL’s top 10 players in average skating distance per 60 minutes with forwards Lukas Reichel (10.60 miles; fifth) and Philipp Kurashev (10.45; eighth).
Bedard also excelled in various EDGE categories related to skating distance in his first season, including average per 60 (10.21 miles; 96th percentile), top game (4.32 miles; 95th percentile) and top period (1.63; 93rd percentile). While Reichel (No. 17 pick in 2020 NHL Draft) had an up-and-down first full season, Kurashev frequently played on Bedard’s line and finished second on the Blackhawks behind Bedard in assists (36; Bedard had 39) and points (54 in 75 games; Bedard had 61 points).
3. Bertuzzi ranked in the 94th percentile of the NHL in both high-danger shots on goal (79) and high-danger goals (18) with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season.
The forward signed a four-year contract with Chicago on July 1 and has a chance to bring a blend of physicality and net-front finishing ability to Bedard’s line this season. Bertuzzi played mostly on a line with center John Tavares and wing William Nylander with Toronto last season but also saw significant time on Auston Matthews’ line in the second half of the season.
Whether Bertuzzi matches or exceeds his best NHL totals (30 goals, 62 points in 68 games with Detroit Red Wings in 2021-22) depends on how much exposure to Bedard and first power-play usage he earns. But the experience of Bertuzzi and Teravainen could significantly improve Chicago’s shot attempts percentage (44.0 percent; worst in NHL) and power play (16.6 percent; tied for fourth lowest).
