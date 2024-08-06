NHL EDGE stats for Chicago Blackhawks

1. Forward Connor Bedard ranked in the 96th percentile in midrange shots on goal (95) and 93rd percentile in midrange goals (11) during his rookie season.

Bedard won the Calder Trophy voted the top NHL rookie despite the Blackhawks missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs and him being limited to 68 games because of a fractured jaw. As the offensive game of this generational talent continues to expand, more reinforcements will arrive after the offseason signings of wings Teuvo Teravainen and Tyler Bertuzzi Chicago also selected defenseman Artyom Levshunov (No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft), who has signed his entry-level contract and could join the roster as early as this season.