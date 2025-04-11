Ovechkin, Capitals celebrate NHL goals record in pregame ceremony

Washington captain joined by family, honored with gifts, saluted by fans after scoring No. 895 on road against Islanders

ovi-895-ceremony

© Patrick Smith/Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin felt the love again for passing Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time leader in goals.

Ovechkin celebrated his record-breaking goal on home ice this time when the Washington Capitals honored him during a ceremony prior to playing the Carolina Hurricanes at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

Washington fans saw Ovechkin score his 893rd and 894th goals in a 5-3 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena last Friday, but he scored his 895th goal to pass Gretzky on the road in a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Sunday. Although a large contingent of Capitals fans made the trip to New York for that game, this was their chance to laud the 39-year-old left wing in the arena that’s been his home for his entire 20-season NHL career.

“I think it’s important to celebrate the milestone with our fans in our building,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said after the Capitals morning skate Thursday. “We want to do that the right way and the organization always does a first-class job of those ceremonies and honoring milestones.”

Gretzky held the NHL goal record since scoring his 802nd to pass previous record holder Gordie Howe on March 23, 1994. Gretzky retired in 1999 with 894 goals in 1,487 games during his 20 NHL seasons.

Ovechkin scored his 895th goal in his 1,487th game.

“From the moment Alex Ovechkin stepped onto the ice, he has been an overwhelming force,” said Joe Beninati, the Monumental Sports Network play-by-play announcer who served as emcee for the ceremony. “He has given his all to this city, his team and for the game. He has made an immeasurable impact on the sport in the region, starting at the grassroots level. He’s inspired countless young boys and girls to play and fall in love with this game and, with 895 goals. he’s broken a record that many believed would never be touched.

“With every goal, with each iconic celebration, he has proven no challenge is too great, no record too tall. He’s our captain in all caps, all ours, and now he’s the greatest goal-scorer in history.”

CAR@WSH: Capitals pay tribute to Ovechkin in their first home game since breaking Gretzky's record

Ovechkin was joined on the ice for the ceremony by wife Nastya, sons Sergei, 6, and Ilya, 4, mother Tatyana and father-in-law Kirill Shubsky along with Capitals owner Ted Leonsis and president of hockey operations Brian MacLellan. Following a video showing Ovechkin scoring his 895th goal and the on-ice celebration that followed, Ovechkin and his family received a host of gifts.

Capitals alternate captains John Carlson and Tom Wilson presented the Ovechkin family with flowers. On behalf of the organization, MacLellan gave Ovechkin an engraved gold stick commemorating breaking the goal record. Sergei and Ilya received gold mini sticks.

Ovechkin also received a six-foot sculptural painting from TYP, a Detroit, Michigan based artist, shaped like a puck with his image on it, the title “Most Goals All Time” across the top and “895 Alex Ovechkin 895” across the bottom. The piece features a concrete cast of Ovechkin’s skates painted on canvas, along with an actual pair of his yellow-laced skates, hanging around Ovechkin’s neck, and one of his game-used sticks.

Leonsis presented Ovechkin and his mother with Rolex watches and Nastya with a Cartier watch.

Ovechkin also was gifted Sunday with a painting from sports artist Tony Harris that was presented to him by Commissioner Gary Bettman after he scored his record-breaking 895th goal at 7:26 of the second period.

The ceremony ended with a team photo around Ovechkin before the Hurricanes players lined up to shake Ovechkin’s hand one-by-one. Former Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov was last in line and embraced Ovechkin with a big hug.

The festivities will continue when Ovechkin is honored at the GR8 City Celebration at Capital One Arena on Friday. Ovechkin is scheduled to appear along with Leonsis and injured Capitals forwards Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie. The fan event was originally to be held at Union Station and was moved to the arena to accommodate more fans who wanted to attend.

Related Content

Experts weigh Ovechkin adding to new NHL goals record, whether it can be broken

Ovechkin talks goals record with 'Good Morning America'

Ovechkin thrills 895 school kids at Capitals practice

Budweiser sends special cans to goalies who Ovechkin never scored against

Ovechkin mural, sign celebrating goal record unveiled on D.C. landmarks

Ovechkin's ability to pass Gretzky, set NHL goals record, 'pretty incredible,' Crosby says

Kucherov ‘very proud’ of Ovechkin passing Gretzky, breaking NHL goals record

Banners honoring Ovechkin's goals record hang outside D.C.'s Union Station

Goalies beaten by Ovechkin & Gretzky share war stories with NHL.com

Ovechkin helped grow hockey in D.C. area long before becoming NHL goals leader

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind Ovechkin's GR8 CHASE

Ovechkin has case for best fantasy hockey player of all-time

Ovechkin becomes NHL's all-time goals leader with No. 895

In 2016 interview, Ovechkin called breaking Gretzky's goals record 'impossible'

Backstrom, Oshie get emotional watching Ovechkin break Gretzky's record

Strome, Wilson honored to assist Ovechkin on record-breaking goal

Capitals fans make lifelong memories after watching Ovechkin’s historic goal

Sorokin trades stick for Ovechkin's 'respect' after allowing record-setting goal

Ovechkin's slide celebration after record-breaking goal a hit on social media

Every Ovechkin goal on road to NHL history

Longtime Capitals fan Sajak, former 'Wheel of Fortune' host, sees Ovechkin break record

Islanders have fun with Ovechkin's record goal as congrats pour in from around League

Ovechkin gifted painting during on-ice ceremony after record-breaking goal

Ovechkin timeline filled with historic moments on road to NHL goals record

Ovechkin goals record celebrated by Capitals owner

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin breaks Gretzky's NHL goals record with No. 895

Ovechkin: The Greatest Goal Scorer in the NHL

NHL Now on Ovechkin's comments Friday night

NHL Now: Ovechkin breaks goal record discussion

Relive Ovechkin's record breaking day

From draft day to record breaking days, celebrate Ovechkin's journey

Every Alex Ovechkin Goal 1 to 895

Latest News

Rangers score 9 goals, cruise past Islanders

Greaves stops 39, Blue Jackets rally past Sabres to avoid elimination

Tkachuk getting 'ready physically' for 1st playoff series with Senators

Blackhawks pull away from Bruins with 3 quick goals in 3rd

Marchand scores 1st goal for Panthers in win against Red Wings

NHL Buzz: MacKinnon could miss final 3 games of regular season

Ovechkin sports custom suit jacket with all 895 goal pucks displayed in liner 

Boeser doesn't expect to return to Canucks next season: report

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Crosby nails $1 million football throw during Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT

Hischier, Crosby among many players impacted by late NHL executive Shero

Devils clinch, will play Hurricanes in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Capitals can secure No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 10

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Utah misses playoffs in 1st season, hurt by injuries, lack of scoring depth

Canucks miss playoffs after winning Pacific Division last season