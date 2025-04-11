Ovechkin, Capitals celebrate NHL goals record in pregame ceremony

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin felt the love again for passing Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time leader in goals.

Ovechkin celebrated his record-breaking goal on home ice this time when the Washington Capitals honored him during a ceremony prior to playing the Carolina Hurricanes at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

Washington fans saw Ovechkin score his 893rd and 894th goals in a 5-3 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena last Friday, but he scored his 895th goal to pass Gretzky on the road in a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Sunday. Although a large contingent of Capitals fans made the trip to New York for that game, this was their chance to laud the 39-year-old left wing in the arena that’s been his home for his entire 20-season NHL career.

“I think it’s important to celebrate the milestone with our fans in our building,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said after the Capitals morning skate Thursday. “We want to do that the right way and the organization always does a first-class job of those ceremonies and honoring milestones.”

Gretzky held the NHL goal record since scoring his 802nd to pass previous record holder Gordie Howe on March 23, 1994. Gretzky retired in 1999 with 894 goals in 1,487 games during his 20 NHL seasons.

Ovechkin scored his 895th goal in his 1,487th game.

“From the moment Alex Ovechkin stepped onto the ice, he has been an overwhelming force,” said Joe Beninati, the Monumental Sports Network play-by-play announcer who served as emcee for the ceremony. “He has given his all to this city, his team and for the game. He has made an immeasurable impact on the sport in the region, starting at the grassroots level. He’s inspired countless young boys and girls to play and fall in love with this game and, with 895 goals. he’s broken a record that many believed would never be touched.

“With every goal, with each iconic celebration, he has proven no challenge is too great, no record too tall. He’s our captain in all caps, all ours, and now he’s the greatest goal-scorer in history.”