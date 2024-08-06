As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Chicago Blackhawks and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
Chicago Blackhawks fantasy projections for 2024-25
Teravainen, Bertuzzi bounce-back candidates with chance to play on Bedard’s line
1. Connor Bedard, F
NHL.com point projection: 85
Despite being limited to 68 games during his rookie season, Bedard led his class in goals (22), assists (39; tied with Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber), points (61), points per game (0.90), even-strength points (40) and shots on goal (206) to win the Calder Trophy voted as the top rookie in the NHL. Bedard should be considered a top-50 overall fantasy player in redraft leagues and among the five to 10 best keeper and dynasty league options as Chicago continues its rebuild.
2. Teuvo Teravainen, F
NHL.com point projection: 62
The wing had four seasons of at least 63 points during his time with the Carolina Hurricanes, including an NHL career-high 76 in 2018-19. He rejoins Chicago on a three-year contract and could surpass his best goal total (25 last season) if he plays on the top line and first power play with Bedard, making him a glaring bounce-back candidate.
3. Seth Jones, D
NHL.com point projection: 50
Since joining the Blackhawks in 2021-22, Jones has produced at an 82-game pace of 45 points. He’s capable of reaching a higher gear (career-high 57 points with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2017-18) if he and Bedard stay healthy for a full season and should be considered a fringe top-30 fantasy defenseman option.
4. Philipp Kurashev, F
NHL.com win projection: 57
Only San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund (minus-45) had a worse plus/minus than Bedard and his frequent linemate Kurashev (each was minus-44) last season, but Kurashev had an NHL career high in points (54 in 75 games; second on the Blackhawks behind Bedard) and still has further breakout potential at 24 years old.
5. Tyler Bertuzzi, F
NHL.com point projection: 56
Bertuzzi bounced around the Toronto Maple Leafs’ top-six forward group last season but finished strong with 21 points (14 goals, seven assists) over his final 26 regular-season games. With likely exposure to Bedard at even strength and as a net-front power-play scorer after signing a four-year contract with Chicago, Bertuzzi has a ceiling of 70-plus points with strong hits coverage (98 in 80 games last season).
Other CHI players on preseason draft lists:
Bounce-back candidate: Taylor Hall, F (point projection: 48)
Rookie to watch: Artyom Levshunov, D (point projection: 35)
Breakout candidates: Lukas Reichel, F (point projection: 45), Kevin Korchinski, D (point projection: 30)