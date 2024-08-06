Chicago Blackhawks fantasy projections for 2024-25

1. Connor Bedard, F

NHL.com point projection: 85

Despite being limited to 68 games during his rookie season, Bedard led his class in goals (22), assists (39; tied with Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber), points (61), points per game (0.90), even-strength points (40) and shots on goal (206) to win the Calder Trophy voted as the top rookie in the NHL. Bedard should be considered a top-50 overall fantasy player in redraft leagues and among the five to 10 best keeper and dynasty league options as Chicago continues its rebuild.