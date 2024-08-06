NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Chicago Blackhawks.
3 questions facing Chicago Blackhawks
Potential of naming Bedard captain, ceiling for improvement among top unknowns
© Michael Reaves/Getty Images
1. Do the Blackhawks name Connor Bedard captain?
It wouldn’t be surprising if the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft is given the title heading into this season.
The Blackhawks didn’t name a captain in 2023-24, instead going with three alternate captains: forward Nick Foligno and defensemen Connor Murphy and Seth Jones. But Bedard is the new cornerstone of the Blackhawks; the same was said nearly 20 years ago about Jonathan Toews, who was their captain from 2008-2023.
Bedard is 19. Toews was 20 years old when he was named captain. Toews played 64 games in his rookie season (2007-08). Bedard played 68 last season. Bedard has shown he has maturity that belies his age and he’s hoping to lead Chicago to another wave of success in the future. Seems it’s time for him to be doing that wearing a “C” on his jersey.
2. How will Artyom Levshunov’s first pro season go?
Levshunov decided not to go back to Michigan State for his sophomore season. That was good news for the Blackhawks, who preferred the defenseman, their No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, be in their system so they could work with him directly.
It seems most of that work, at least early in the season, will come in Rockford, Chicago’s American Hockey League affiliate. Levshunov is 18, and although the tools and the talent are there, the Blackhawks won’t want to rush him. Chicago enters this season with six healthy defensemen, including two veterans they signed on July 1: TJ Brodie and Alec Martinez.
3. How much better can the Blackhawks get this season?
After a second trying season in which the Blackhawks finished eighth in the Central Division, there’s nowhere to go but up.
Last season, the Blackhawks were 32nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.17) and 29th in goals allowed per game (3.52). Part of the reason they’ve made the acquisitions they have are to improve each number.
Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen should add more offense. Bertuzzi had 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 80 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. Teravainen had 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 76 games with the Carolina Hurricanes. They’ll also benefit from a healthy Taylor Hall, who missed most of last season after having ACL surgery on his right knee in November. He started skating at the end of last season and will be ready to start training camp.
At defenseman, Martinez and Brodie add more of a veteran presence, and Laurent Brossoit bolsters the goaltending.
The moves were also made to have more depth in case of injuries. The Blackhawks had 351 man-games lost to injury last season, and often had to rely on players out of Rockford to fill voids. They should be better equipped to handle any issues this season.