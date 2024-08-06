3 questions facing Chicago Blackhawks

1. Do the Blackhawks name Connor Bedard captain?

It wouldn’t be surprising if the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft is given the title heading into this season.

The Blackhawks didn’t name a captain in 2023-24, instead going with three alternate captains: forward Nick Foligno and defensemen Connor Murphy and Seth Jones. But Bedard is the new cornerstone of the Blackhawks; the same was said nearly 20 years ago about Jonathan Toews, who was their captain from 2008-2023.

Bedard is 19. Toews was 20 years old when he was named captain. Toews played 64 games in his rookie season (2007-08). Bedard played 68 last season. Bedard has shown he has maturity that belies his age and he’s hoping to lead Chicago to another wave of success in the future. Seems it’s time for him to be doing that wearing a “C” on his jersey.